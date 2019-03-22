UGC Announces ASEM-DUO-Belgium Wallonia-Brussels 2019 Fellowship For Professors, Lecturers

ASEM-DUO-Belgium Wallonia-Brussels 2019 Fellowship application for Professors

University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited application for the ASEM-Duo Wallonia-Brussels 2019 fellow. The grant which is managed by the Academy for Research and Higher Education (ARES) has been instituted to promote exchange of people between Belgium/Wallonia-Brussels and Asian ASEM member countries. Under this fellowship lecturers/professors from universities in Asia will be given financial support for their exchanges with Belgium/Wallonia-Brussels. The last date to submit application is April 24, 2019.

The fellowship is open for students and PhD students, Professor emeritus, honorary professors, and Teaching Assistants. Exemptions may be provided in case of Colleges of arts. The selection committee will assess on a case-to-case basis.

For the academic year 2019-20 the fellowship will be granted to a pair of professors for a project that should take place between August 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020. The duration of the exchange has to be minimum 1 month and maximum 3 months.

The total amount of the ASEM-Duo Wallonia-Brussels 2019 fellowship is 50,000 Euro. The amount of the grant awarded to the pair of professors is 5,000 Euro per month for the two professors. The amount shall cover the travel expenses and per diem capped at the amount of the grant.

The call for application along with the application form is available on the UGC website. Interested individuals can go through the complete notice to determine their eligibility for the fellowship and apply accordingly.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.