Study Abroad: Top Universities To Study In Germany

Students aspiring to pursue higher education from Germany can check the list of top universities in the country as per the latest THE World University Rankings 2025.



As per the rankings, Technical University of Munich is one of the top universities in Germany. It is ranked at the 28th position in QS World University Rankings 2025. Also known as TUM, the university was founded in 1868 and is a member of the TU9, an association of nine of Germany's most prestigious technical universities. TUM has 15 academic departments/schools and around 40,000 students on campus, of which over 30 per cent are international.





Top universities in Germany as per QS World Rankings 2025:

University of Munich, Germany has the best university to pursue higher education in the country. With a score of 83.2, the university was ranked 28 in the QS World Rankings 2025.



Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, Germany has a rank of 59 in QS World Rankings 2025 with a score of 71.6.



Universität Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany is the third best university in the QS Rankings 2025. The university has a score of 63.7.



The fourth best university in Germany is Freie Universitaet Berlin with a score of 60.6. It is ranked at the 97th position in the QS Rankings.

RWTH Aachen University, Aachen, Germany the fifth best university in the country has a score of 59.9. It is ranked at the 99th position in the World Rankings.

KIT, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe ranks at the 102 position in the QS Rankings 2025. The university has a overall score of 59.4.

Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin is the seventh best university in Germany and has a score of 55. It is ranked at the 126 position in the QS World Rankings.

Technische Universität Berlin (TU Berlin) is at the 147 position in the QS World Rankings 2024. The university has a score of 52.5.

Universität Hamburg is the ninth best university in Germany with a score of 47.1. It is ranked at the 191 position in the QS Rankings 2024.

Albert-Ludwigs-Universitaet Freiburg has a score of 44.8 and ranks at 212 position in the QS World University Rankings 2025. It is the tenth best university in the country.

The rankings for the 2025 are the largest ever, featuring over 1,500 universities across 105 higher education systems. The United States is the most represented country or territory, with 197 ranked institutions, followed by the United Kingdom with 90 and mainland China with 71.

For the 13th consecutive year, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) maintains its reign at the top.

