Study Abroad: Top Universities Across World To Study Astronomy
Students who are aspiring to pursue Physics or Astronomy from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking universities in these subjects as per THE World University Rankings 2024. 

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

The top universities for Physics and Astronomy across the world include:

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Stanford University
  3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  4. Harvard University
  5. University of Cambridge
  6. Princeton University
  7. California Institute of Technology
  8. Imperial College London
  9. University of California, Berkeley
  10. Yale University
  11. ETH Zurich
  12. Tsinghua University
  13. The University of Chicago
  14. Peking University
  15. Johns Hopkins University
  16. University of Pennsylvania
  17. Columbia University
  18. University of California, Los Angeles
  19. National University of Singapore
  20. Cornell University
  21. University of Toronto
  22. UCL
  23. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  24. Carnegie Mellon University
  25. University of Washington

