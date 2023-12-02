Study Abroad: Top Universities Across World To Study Astronomy

Students who are aspiring to pursue Physics or Astronomy from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking universities in these subjects as per THE World University Rankings 2024.

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

The top universities for Physics and Astronomy across the world include: