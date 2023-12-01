Study Abroad: Top Universities Across The World To Pursue Finance and Accounting

New Delhi:
Students who are aspiring to pursue Commerce subjects such as Accounting and Finance from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking Finance and Accounting universities as per THE World University Rankings 2024.
The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.
The top universities for Accounting and Finance across the world include:
- University of Oxford
- Stanford University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Harvard University
- University of Cambridge
- Yale University
- ETH Zurich
- Tsinghua University
- The University of Chicago
- Peking University
- Johns Hopkins University
- University of Pennsylvania
- Columbia University
- University of California, Los Angeles
- National University of Singapore
- University of Toronto
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- Carnegie Mellon University
- University of Washington
- Duke University
- New York University
- Northwestern University
- The University of Tokyo
- Carnegie Mellon University
- University of Washington