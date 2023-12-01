Study Abroad: Top Universities Across The World To Pursue Finance and Accounting

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators

New Delhi:

Students who are aspiring to pursue Commerce subjects such as Accounting and Finance from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking Finance and Accounting universities as per THE World University Rankings 2024. 

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

The top universities for Accounting and Finance across the world include:

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Stanford University
  3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  4. Harvard University
  5. University of Cambridge
  6. Yale University
  7. ETH Zurich
  8. Tsinghua University
  9. The University of Chicago
  10. Peking University
  11. Johns Hopkins University
  12. University of Pennsylvania
  13. Columbia University
  14. University of California, Los Angeles
  15. National University of Singapore
  16. University of Toronto
  17. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  18. Carnegie Mellon University
  19. University of Washington
  20. Duke University
  21. New York University
  22. Northwestern University
  23. The University of Tokyo
