Study Abroad: Top 5 Scholarships For Pursuing Education In Vietnam

Those looking for a cost-effective study destination may consider adding Vietnam to their list, as it offers several scholarships catering to both undergraduate and postgraduate students. Among these opportunities, the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh (UEH) stands out with its postgraduate scholarship, which provides a complete waiver of tuition fees and accommodation expenses for deserving individuals.

University of Economics Ho Chi Minh (UEH) Postgraduate Scholarship



The University of Economics Ho Chi Minh, a distinguished institution in economics, provides scholarship opportunities for deserving postgraduate students. Referred to as the Distinction Scholarship, it is for 20 individuals who have already received admission notifications from the university. This scholarship in Vietnam includes a complete waiver of tuition fees and also covers accommodation expenses totaling $11,000 (Rs 9,07,277).

To be eligible, applicants must maintain a GPA of 8.0/10.0, possess an IELTS score of 6.0 or higher, and demonstrate proficiency in Vietnamese at level B2. Additionally, students are required to hold a relevant Master's degree that aligns with the doctoral program they intend to pursue. While all applicants are subject to merit-based evaluation, those who have previously published in an ISI-Scopus journal will be given preference.

UEH Undergraduate Scholarship

Just like the scholarships available for postgraduate studies, the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh offers three scholarships for deserving international undergraduate students, with 100 slots.

The first option is the Distinction Scholarship, which covers both tuition and accommodation fees in full. This scholarship is awarded to students with a GPA of at least 8.0/10.0, provided they have met the specified entry requirements.

International students can also apply for the Full Tuition Scholarship. Similar to the Distinction Scholarship, it also includes accommodation costs.

In addition to meeting GPA and admission criteria, students are eligible to apply for the Full Scholarship if they were recipients of a partial scholarship the previous year. This leads us to the third available award - the Partial Scholarship program. It covers 50% of the tuition fee, excluding accommodation costs, with a total value of $6,200 (Rs 5,15, 948). Compared to the previous two scholarships, this option requires a lower GPA of only 7.0/10.0.

To apply for these scholarships in Vietnam, students must submit a copy of their high school diploma and transcripts, a health certificate, and an IELTS result of 5.0 or above. Additionally, applicants should provide certificates of other achievements, such as published research or articles.

Vin University International Scholarships

Vin University, located in Hanoi, is a private, non-profit institution founded in 2018 by Vingroup. This university offers some of the most competitive scholarships in Vietnam specifically designed for international students.

Among these offerings is the merit-based scholarship, which is awarded to applicants demonstrating outstanding academic performance, dedication, and creativity. Qualified recipients of this scholarship can benefit from a grant ranging from 90 per cent to 100 per cent, equivalent to $126,000 (Rs 1,04,89,317) to $141,500 (Rs 1,17,80,702). Additionally, they are entitled to a living expense allowance of $1,500 (Rs 1,24,883).

Vin University also extends a need-sensitive international fellowship, covering tuition costs at a percentage ranging from 50% to 80%. Financially, this fellowship is valued between $70,000 (58,28,060) and $112,000 (Rs 93,24,896). Students aiming to retain any of the aforementioned scholarships must maintain a minimum GPA of 2.0.

RMIT University International Excellence Scholarships

RMIT University is the Vietnamese branch affiliated with the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Australia. Established in 2000, it has campuses in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, and Danang.

RMIT attracts a more diverse international student body through its excellence scholarship initiative. This opportunity is accessible to all prospective undergraduate students who demonstrate outstanding academic achievements. To be eligible, students must hold a year 12 GPA of 75% or its equivalent. Additionally, they must fulfill the entry criteria for a full-time program and meet the required English proficiency level of 6.5 (IELTS).

Upon meeting these criteria, qualified students are entitled to receive a tuition discount ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent. For the scholarship to be renewed in the subsequent term, recipients must maintain a GPA of 2.0 or above.

Vietnam Japan University (VJU) Scholarships for Master's Students

This scholarship covers 30% of the total cost of tuition. It can also be combined with other university scholarships.

