Study Abroad: Top 10 Computer Science Universities In Canada

With a strong global reputation, the Canadian educational system, combined with the kind and helpful nature of Canadians, attracts many students. Students who wish to study Computer Science in Canada should refer to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings.

According to the ranking, the University of Toronto comes in first place, followed by the University of Waterloo in second.

Here is the list of top Computer Science universities in Canada:

University of Toronto

Established in 1827, it is a public research university in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It was founded by royal charter as King's College. It is the leading university to study Computer Science in the country.

University of Waterloo

It is a public research university with a main campus in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. The university also operates three satellite campuses and four affiliated university colleges.

University of British Columbia

It is a public research university with campuses near Vancouver and Okanagan, in British Columbia, Canada. It is a pioneer university holding the third rank.

McGill University

Established in 1821, this university's grounds were the birthplace of basketball and hockey. The world's first internet search engine, Archie, was created here, and it is where Canada's first female professor taught.

Universite de Montreal

The Universite de Montreal is a French-language public research university in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The institution consists of thirteen faculties, more than sixty departments, and two affiliated schools. It was established as a satellite campus of the Universite Laval in 1878.

Several other universities are also pioneers in Computer Science studies. These include the University of Alberta, Queen's University at Kingston, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Concordia University, University of Ottawa, Carleton University, University of Victoria (UVic), and Western University.