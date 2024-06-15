Study Abroad: Tips To Keep In Mind For Studying In The US

The United States of America remains the most preferred study abroad destination for students. The country has many best colleges which have been ranked in different world benchmarks such as 'QS World Ranking' and 'THE ranking' and 'US News and World Report'. Students who wish to pursue their higher education from the US must identify their college fit by evaluating certain factors.

First, students should thoroughly research the programmes and courses offered by each institution to ensure they align with their academic and career goals, says Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO, Leverage.biz. Visiting campuses, either in person or virtually, can provide valuable insights into the campus culture and facilities.

"To prepare for studying in the US, students should focus on academic excellence and extracurricular involvement throughout high school or college. Preparing for standardised tests well in advance can also enhance their application. Once admitted, familiarizing themselves with the US education system and cultural norms will ease the transition. It is also crucial to assess financial aid options, including scholarships and grants, to understand the true cost of attendance," adds Mr Chaturvedi.

As per Chandra Chandhok, Co-Director, Growth, Athena Education, aspirants should consider factors such as academic programmes and offerings (diversity of courses, research opportunities, internships, faculty, alumni network, career placement, and graduate school acceptance rate), prestige and ranking; the brand reputation, size of the university, location (country, region, weather, distance from home), campus culture and student life (residential housing, institutional values) and cost (tuition fee, financial aid, and scholarships) before shortlisting a college.

Piyush Kumar, Regional Director- South Asia and Mauritius, IDP Education emphasizes on early application process, drafting the application form, having connection with college professors and a relevant experience as major factors for affecting the applications.

Mamta Shekhawat, founder, gradding.com, shares the following detailed guidelines to assist students for taking a better decision in selecting colleges:

Research Academic Programmes: Check out the academic background of the faculty, research programmes offered, and ranking of the department.

Check Accreditation and Reputation: Check whether the institutions are accredited or not. Accreditation entails that a college has met some educational requirements and is known by some employers and other colleges.

Consider Location: Consider the geographical position as well as the climate of the region. .

Evaluate Campus Facilities: Observe physical campus resources and utility like libraries, laboratories, and playing fields or courts. Without the proper facilities, your educational experience may lack the quality you desire.

Review Financial Aid and Scholarships: Research on the possible scholarship, and grant for international students. Become aware of the total price tag for attending college including tuition, accommodation and other expenditures.

Understand the Admission Requirements: Always read the college admission requirements for each college you are applying to. This comprises tests such as the SAT or ACT, language proficiency such as TOEFL or IELTS, and application dates.

Look into Campus Life and Culture: Investigate students' associations, societies, and engagement in co-curricular and extra-curricular activities. A good student life on the campus should ensure that one gets to make the most out of their college experiences.