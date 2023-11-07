Study Abroad: These Scholarships Make Japan An Attractive Destination

Educational institutions in Japan focus not only on academic achievements but also on the development of human quality. While the country offers scholarships to the students, most of it is just partial funding. Japan offers only few scholarship programmes covering all the costs of study. Most of the scholarships offered by the country aim to cover just a portion of the student's living expenses and tuition fees. Therefore, students must calculate the total expenses of studying in Japan to create a financial plan that does not rely solely on scholarships.

Reservation Program for Monbukagakusho Honors Scholarship

The scholarship program has been designed for privately financed international students who are enrolled in universities, graduate schools, junior colleges, colleges of technology, professional training colleges and educational institutions with preparatory courses for entering Japanese universities. Students who are exceptional in academics with a good character are eligible to apply for the programme. They must also have faced financial difficulties in pursuing their studies. The scholarship is open to only those students who have a status of residence as Student. Those who have a status of residence other than Student such as Dependent or Long-term Resident are not eligible.

Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho MEXT) Scholarship

There are two ways to apply for a Japanese Government Scholarship. Candidates can either apply to the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) with a recommendation from a Japanese embassy/Japanese diplomatic mission in your country or by applying to the MEXT with a recommendation from a Japanese university. The method of receiving a recommendation from an embassy or consulate abroad is called an "embassy recommendation," while the method of receiving a recommendation from a university and applying for a position is called a "university recommendation. In order to receive a Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho MEXT) scholarship, the candidate must obtain the Student status of residence.

Student Abroad Support Program

The scholarship is available for students who are permitted by the host university based on the agreement for student exchange programme. These individuals must obtain the student status of residence for being eligible or the host programme. However, for students who are participating in an acceptance programme of 90 days or less, any type of residency status is acceptable. These students must be participating in the inbound programme solely at their own expense for financial reasons.