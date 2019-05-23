Italian Government Scholarship 2019-20 Announced For Indian Nationals

Italian Government has announced scholarship for Indian Nationals

Ministry of Human Resource Development, MHRD, has invited application from eligible candidates for Italian Government Scholarship 2019-20. The last date to submit scholarship application is May 30, 2019. The scholarship will be provided to Indian Nationals for pursuing courses at Italian Universities and institutions. The grants would be provided for a period of 6 or 9 months. Scholars studying a multi-year degree course and whose academic progress is satisfactory may apply for renewals. Grants for Italian language and Culture Courses would be awarded for a period of three months only.

The Italian Government Scholarship 2019-20 will be awarded to study the following courses:

Master's Degree Program

Courses of Higher Education in Art, Music and Dance

Ph.D. Program

Research under Academic Supervision

Italian Language and Culture Courses

The scholarships would be provided in any of the following disciplines: Biology, Architecture, Physics, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, Nanotechnologies, Chemistry, Art, Music, Dance and Italian Language and Culture.

Eligibility Criteria

Master's Degree: applicants must hold the Bachelor's degree in the applicant's country of origin and must not be over 28 years old as on May 30, 2019.

PhD Program: Applicants need to meet the entry requirements and academic qualifications established by the Italian University/Institute and arc required to provide a letter of acceptance on behalf of the relevant Italian University/institute. The applicant must not be over 30 years old as on May 30, 2019

Research under academic supervision: applicants must submit the letter of admission on behalf of the host University/Institute and must not be over 40 years old as on May 30, 2019.

Courses of higher Education in Arts, Music and Dance (AFAM): applicants need to meet the entry requirements and academic qualifications established by the relevant University/Institute and must not be over 28 years old as on May 30, 2019.

Italian Language and Culture Course: Applicant must provide a certificate of their proficiency in Italian language. The minimum level required is A2 within the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CLFR). The applicant must not be over 28 years old as on May 30, 2019.

Application Process

Applicants will need to apply separately on Italian Government website and MHRD scholarship portal (Sakshat portal). Applicants will have to upload a copy of application submitted on Italian Government website, on the Sakshat portal to complete the process.

Click here for more Education News

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019