Study Abroad: Internshala And ETS India Announce Scholarships For TOEFL, GRE Aspirants

Internshala, a career-tech platform, collaborated with Educational Testing Service (ETS) India, aiming to support Indian students aspiring to study abroad by offering scholarships for TOEFL and GRE aspirants.

As part of this initiative, both platforms will provide scholarships and discounts on GRE and TOEFL test fees. The move is designed to ease the financial burden for students planning to take these crucial exams.

Beyond financial assistance, the partnership focuses on raising awareness about studying abroad and the importance of tests like TOEFL and GRE among Indian students and higher educational institutions. This will be achieved through a variety of online and offline activities, including study abroad fairs, masterclasses, and roadshows.

During these events, students will get masterclasses by master trainers, specifically trained by ETS India on the key features of TOEFL and GRE tests. Additionally, Internshala and ETS India will held study abroad fairs both online and offline to further educate and guide students across India.

Internshala will also expand opportunities for English language assessment at institutions nationwide.

Shadab Alam, Head of Study Abroad at Internshala, said: "This partnership with ETS India marks a significant step in our mission to support Indian students in their study abroad journeys. By providing scholarships and increasing access to test centres, we aim to make the process of taking TOEFL and GRE tests more accessible and affordable. Together, we are committed to empowering students with the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed in their academic and professional pursuits abroad."



In addition to this collaboration, ETS India provides various scholarships and competitions for Indian students, with a total grant of Rs 50 lakh, to aid them in pursuing Master's, business, or law school programs.

