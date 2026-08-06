Study Abroad Guide: British Council Separates Fact From Fiction On UK Study

Study Abroad Guide: Planning to study abroad requires thorough research on several aspects, including affordability, eligibility, the best student cities, career opportunities, top-ranked universities, student visas, work visas, and post-study job prospects. Naturally, prospective students have numerous questions and often look for reliable information from authentic sources before making such a significant decision.

To help students make informed choices, the British Council has addressed some of the most common misconceptions about studying in the UK by separating fact from fiction.

Myth 1: 'Studying in the UK is only for students with a large budget'

Fact: Scholarships and careful financial planning can make a UK education more affordable than many students realise.

A wide range of scholarships is available to help international students access world-class education. Programmes such as Chevening Scholarships, Commonwealth Scholarships, British Council GREAT Scholarships and Women in STEM Scholarships help reduce financial barriers, enabling talented students from diverse backgrounds to pursue their academic and professional goals.

The UK's academic structure also helps lower the overall cost of education. Most undergraduate degrees are completed in three years, while many master's programmes take just one year, reducing both tuition fees and living expenses compared with longer courses offered in several other countries. In addition, student discounts on transport, shopping and entertainment help students manage their daily expenses more effectively.

Myth 2: 'I need to figure everything out on my own before applying to UK universities'

Fact: Students can interact directly with UK universities and education experts before submitting their applications.

Many students believe they must rely solely on online research while exploring study options. However, events such as the Study UK Open Day, organised by the British Council, allow students to engage directly with representatives from 29 UK universities, including leading Russell Group institutions.

Participants can receive personalised guidance on course selection, scholarships, admission requirements, the UK student visa process and student life. Students interested in attending can visit the Study UK Open Day in Kolkata on August 6 for more information.

Myth 3: 'My opportunities end as soon as I graduate'

Fact: Graduation can mark the beginning of the next phase of a student's professional journey.

Eligible international students who successfully complete their degree can apply for the Graduate Route, subject to the latest UK immigration rules. The route allows graduates to remain in the UK after completing their studies to work or look for employment.

Along with university career services, alumni networks, and employer engagement programmes, the Graduate Route provides students with greater flexibility to gain international work experience and explore career opportunities. The knowledge, skills, and global networks developed during their studies can also support career growth in India and other countries.

Myth 4: 'I have to pay an application fee to apply to every UK university'

Fact: Application fee policies vary across universities and courses. Many students assume every UK university charges an application fee, but this is not always the case. While some universities or specific programmes may require an application fee, many institutions do not.

Undergraduate applications are generally submitted through the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), where applicants pay a single fee that covers up to five course choices. For postgraduate programmes, application fee policies differ by institution, with several universities offering free applications or fee waivers during selected periods.

Students are advised to check the official admissions page of their chosen university to confirm the latest application requirements before applying.