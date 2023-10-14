Study Abroad: Fluency In French Language Is Crucial For Working In France

France is one of the popular destinations for international students. Among the various advantages, the country offers a high quality of education at a remarkably low tuition fees. The students also get an experience of the elite French way of life.

France offers education in high-ranked universities

The higher education system in France is one of the best in Europe and the world. The country is home to many of the high ranked universities. Dozens of French universities are frequently placed high in international university rankings. Among the well-known universities are École Normale Supérieure, École Polytechnique, Pierre and Marie Curie University, and University of Paris-Sud.

France also offers great options to study for an MBA. The country has globally acclaimed elite business schools such as HEC Paris, Insead, ESCP Europe (which also has campuses abroad) and Edhec Business School.

Tuition fees in France

Students can benefit from the world-class education in France in relatively modest tuition fees.

Citizens and permanent residents of European Economic Area (EEA) countries and Switzerland can study tuition-free (except for an immatriculation charge of around 200 euros per year). While students from outside Europe will have to pay around 3,000 to 4,000 euros per year at public universities. Private universities usually charge more, up to 20,000 euros annually.

Explore different lifestyle

The standard of living in France is remarkably high and will act as a life-changing experience for the students. The country offers the students to explore living experience of every form. A students can choose from the various lifestyles and prefer either a bustling urban environment, quiet mountains or the relaxed atmosphere on the Mediterranean shore. They can find a fitting destination for themselves based on their interest.

Working in France after graduation

Students who wish to work in France after graduation need to develop a good command of French language. To find a job, students are required to become fluent or at least near-fluent in French. While many locals in France speak solid English, they simply prefer their native tongue. Other than that, when compared to other countries in Europe, it is relatively easy for international students to start their career in France after graduation.

Universities in France

Pierre and Marie Curie University

Université de Paris

Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne

Université Paris-Saclay

University of Bordeaux

UPMC University Pierre and Marie Curie

Sciences Po

SKEMA Business School

TBS Education

Toulouse 1 Capitole University

Aix-Marseille University

Audencia Business School

Burgundy School of Business (BSB)

Centrale Nantes CentraleSupélec

École Polytechnique

EDHEC Business School

EMLV Business School

emlyon Business School

EM Normandie Business School

ENS de Lyon