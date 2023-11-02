Study Abroad: Avail These Scholarships To Study In France

France is one of the popular destinations for international students due to its high quality education at a remarkably low tuition fees. The students here also get an experience of the French way of life.

In order to support and aid international students in their education, the French government offers various scholarship program to the students.

Erasmus +

This is a European Union program that supports education and training of the international students. The Erasmus Mundus joint Master's offer is a study program that awards scholarships to the world's best students for one or two years, regardless of their field of studies. To receive this scholarships, the students are required to take their master's program in at least two countries participating in the program. Several French institutes of higher education offer joint Master's programs.

The Charpak Scholarship program

The French government scholarship program in India is called Charpak and is run by the Embassy of France in India. The Charpak scholarship program offers four types of funding to students for Bachelor's and Master's level studies. The scholarship is awarded to eligible students for Bachelor's degree program, Master's degree program, Research internships and exchange program.



Eiffel Scholarship Program of Excellence

This scholarship was established by the French Ministry for students from Europe. It is available for students from non-French nationals of up to 30 years of age. To avail the scholarship, the student must be enrolled in either a masters or PhD program in law, economics and management, engineering or political science in any French higher education institution. Applications must be submitted by French higher education institutions on behalf of applicants who have taken admission there.



The Fulbright Scholarship

This scholarship is for students who have recently graduated from university. Students who are looking to expand their study by pursuing a master's or a PhD degree in a French university can avail the scholarship. This scholarship funds the students' eight to ten months of studying in the country.

Civil Society Leadership Awards (CSLA)

The CSLA provides fully funded master's degree study to individuals who show commitment to leading positive social change in their communities. Students who show clear demonstration in academic and professional excellence can avail this scholarship.