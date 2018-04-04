Study Abroad: Apply for UG Programmes, Scholarship At Lingnan University, Hong Kong; Check Details

Eligibility Criteria
Applicant must have completed Senior Secondary School leaving certificate at Grade 12 level, e.g. All India Senior School Certificate Examination (SSC) / Higher School Certificate (HSC) / Indian School Certificate (ISC), with 75% in each of the Standard XII subjects.
Applicant must have scored 550 in paper based or 79 in Internet based TOEFL exam or 6.0 in academic module in IELTS test. Applicants can check the other acceptable English language requirements on the Lingnan University official website.
Application and Selection Process
Candidates willing to apply for undergraduate admission and scholarship at the Lingnan University, Hong Kong can do so through the official website (http://ln.edu.hk/admissions/ug/overseas/apply.php). Candidates would also need to support the information provided ion their application form by uploading necessary documents. The application fee for each programme is 150 HK Dollars.
Comments
Click here for more Education News