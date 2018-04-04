Study Abroad: Apply for UG Programmes, Scholarship At Lingnan University, Hong Kong; Check Details

MHRD has notified application for Non-Local Student Scholarship offered by Lingnan University, Hong Kong.

Updated: April 04, 2018
New Delhi:  MHRD has notified application for Non-Local Student Scholarship offered by Lingnan University, Hong Kong. The scholarships are available for undergraduate programs in Arts, Business administration, and Social Sciences. The last date to apply for the scholarships and admission to undergraduate programs on the University's official website is April 9, 2018. The scholarships available are full scholarship, half scholarship, tuition scholarship, half tuition scholarship. Lignan University has been ranked among the top ten Universities to study Liberal Arts in Asia by Forbes magazine. 

Eligibility Criteria

Applicant must have completed Senior Secondary School leaving certificate at Grade 12 level, e.g. All India Senior School Certificate Examination (SSC) / Higher School Certificate (HSC) / Indian School Certificate (ISC), with 75% in each of the Standard XII subjects.

Applicant must have scored 550 in paper based or 79 in Internet based TOEFL exam or 6.0 in academic module in IELTS test. Applicants can check the other acceptable English language requirements on the Lingnan University official website. 

Application and Selection Process

Candidates willing to apply for undergraduate admission and scholarship at the Lingnan University, Hong Kong can do so through the official website (http://ln.edu.hk/admissions/ug/overseas/apply.php). Candidates would also need to support the information provided ion their application form by uploading necessary documents. The application fee for each programme is 150 HK Dollars. 

Candidates would be selected for the scholarship based on their academic merit and and a good track record in community service. Each scholarship is offered on an annual renewable basis and is tenable for the duration of the programme of study subject to outstanding academic performance. 

