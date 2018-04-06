Study Abroad: Apply For Government of Sri Lanka Presidential Scholarships For Indian Nationals The Government of Sri Lanka is offering scholarship under 'Government of Sri Lanka Presidential Scholarships for Foreign Students for the academic year 2017/18' for courses starting in September 2018.

Eligibility Criteria



The candidate must have completed 10+2 or any equivalent certificate from a recognized board.



The candidate must be under 25 years of age as on April 16, 2018.



Note: Applicants will be required to attach the original letter obtained from the examinations Board concerned, to prove that their educational qualifications are equivalent to the G.C.E (A/L) Examination of Sri Lanka or their educational qualifications are considered for admission to a university in their own country to follow an undergraduate course of study leading to a Bachelor's degree.



Candidates who have already been abroad for study/training/specialization either on scholarship or on their own for a period exceeding six months are eligible to apply only if they have been in India for at least two consecutive years after returning from abroad as on April 16, 2018.



Application Process



The application form may be found at www.mohe.gov.lk. Candidates are required to make three copies of their application forms. Candidates will be required to attach the following certificates with their application form: Certified copy of Birth Certificate Certified copies (certified by the relevant examinations board) of the certificates and the academic transcripts of the Advanced Level and Ordinary Level Examinations or their equivalents. Original letter obtained from the Board of Examinations Certified copy of IELTS/TOEFL certificate Certified copy of the data page of applicant's passport. The validity of the passport shall remain at least for 1 year after arrival to Sri Lanka Certified copies of the Birth certificates of parents Medical Certificate Police Report



