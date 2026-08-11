Study Abroad: 5 Factors Indian Students Must Consider For Better Value For Money

Study Abroad: If you are planning to study abroad, you must consider several key factors to ensure that your investment delivers long-term value. Beyond choosing a university or destination based solely on its reputation, students should evaluate factors that influence their academic experience, employability, and long-term career outcomes.

Maximising the return on investment (ROI) of an overseas education requires careful planning and informed decision-making.

Career opportunities, the overall cost of education, quality of learning, student experience, and opportunities for further academic growth all play a crucial role in determining the value of an international degree.

IDP Education has identified five key factors that students should consider before making their study-abroad decisions.

1. Career Opportunities After Graduation

Career opportunities after graduation should be among the top considerations when choosing a study destination or institution. Students should assess employment prospects, industry exposure, internship opportunities, career services, and employer connections, as these factors can significantly influence their long-term career growth.

According to IDP Education's Emerging Futures 9 report, 41% of Indian students consider graduate career outcomes the key factor in measuring value for money. Assessing these factors before choosing a destination or institution can help students improve their employability and maximise the long-term return on their investment in international education.

2. Total Cost Of Education

The cost of studying abroad extends beyond tuition fees. Students should also consider living expenses, health insurance, and other costs, including books, supplies, and personal expenses. Living costs can vary significantly by location, with larger cities generally being more expensive than smaller towns.

Understanding the overall cost of education and living expenses can help students plan their finances effectively and avoid unexpected financial challenges. According to QS Global Student Flows, 67% of students said the cost of living was a concern. Financial planning in advance can therefore help students make informed decisions and maximise the ROI of studying abroad.

3. Quality Of Education And Future-Ready Learning

The value of an international degree also depends on the quality of education and how effectively a programme prepares students for the future. Programmes that combine academic excellence with practical learning, research opportunities, industry engagement, and skills aligned with evolving workforce needs can provide students with a strong foundation for long-term success.

According to IDP Education's Emerging Futures 9 report, 31% of Indian students prioritise teaching quality, while 27% consider industry-aligned skills an important indicator of value. This highlights the growing preference for programmes that equip students with practical, future-ready capabilities.

4. Quality Of Life And Community Support

A fulfilling study-abroad experience extends beyond the classroom. Factors such as student well-being, safety, cultural inclusivity, access to support services, and the presence of vibrant international and Indian student communities can make it easier for students to adapt to a new country.

A supportive environment can enable students to focus on their academic and personal development while also helping them build meaningful global networks throughout their educational journey.

5. Opportunities For Further Education And Academic Growth



For many students, an undergraduate or postgraduate degree is only one step in their academic journey. Choosing destinations and institutions that offer opportunities for further specialisation, postgraduate education, research, or doctoral programmes can create long-term academic and professional advantages.

These pathways allow students to continue building expertise, expand their career opportunities, and maximise the long-term value of their international education.