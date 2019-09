Students' Body Claims Mismanagement At DU's School Of Open Learning

A students' organisation on Sunday alleged "mismanagement" at centres of the Delhi University's School of Open Learning where classes commenced on Sunday.

However, the Director of the School of Open Learning, CS Dubey, denied allegations, saying everything went on smoothly.

The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) claimed that hundreds of students from BA (Hons) Political Science North Campus Study Centre and South Campus Study Centre were forced to return because of insufficient sitting space.

It claimed that at many centres, students were not even allowed to enter colleges, despite receiving messages of classes being held there.

Students who received messages for classes at the Swami Shraddhanand College did not find the subjects they selected in the new syllabus, the organisation claimed, adding that at various study centres students were told that classes will be held from next week.

Classes were cancelled at Hansraj College as a shooting of a movie is scheduled at the centre, the KYS claimed. It said at the arts faculty, where classes for Political Science (Hons) were being held, students had to sit on floors and window sills due to of overcrowding.

Till now, no study material has been made available to the students, the KYS alleged.

Mr Dubey said, "They did not receive any such complaints and classes went on smoothly. At many places, the orientation sessions were conducted by principals of colleges. The study material has been uploaded online."

