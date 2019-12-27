Student Evaluation Important For Improving Higher Education: HRD Minister

HRD Minister launched 5 documents developed by UGC to improve Higher Education

University Grants Commission (UGC), on Thursday, launched the 5 documents it has developed covering the 5 verticals of Quality Mandate. The documents were launched by the Union HRD Minister Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in New Delhi.

The five documents developed by UGC cover essential aspects of Higher Education - evaluation reforms, eco-friendly and sustainable university campuses, human values & professional ethics, faculty induction and academic research integrity.

The Union Minister, on the occasion, said that the mandate was adopted by UGC to improve the quality of education being imparted in Higher Education Institutions. The Higher Education Quality Improvement Programme Mandate will help Higher Education evolve to equip students with vital skills, knowledge and ethics.

He also highlighted that student evaluation plays a key role in improving the quality of Higher Education in the country. In order to make student assessment more meaningful, effective and linked to 'Learning Outcomes', the report 'Evaluation Reforms in Higher Educational Institutions in India' is very timely and beneficial for HEIs, he added.

Talking about SATAT - Framework for Eco-Friendly and Sustainable Campus development in Higher Educational Institutions, he said that the framework encourages universities to adopt reflective policies and practices to enhance the environmental quality of the campus and to adopt sustainable green and sustainable methods in its future.

Another document prepared by UGC is "MulyaPravah - Guidelines for Inculcation of Human values and Professionals Ethics in Higher Educational Institutions". The framework encourages discussion and streamlining of the process that helps to infuse the culture of human values and ethics in educational institutions.

Guru-Dakshta - A guide to Faculty Induction Programme (FIP), will sensitise and motivate the faculty to adopt learner centred approaches, ICT integrated learning and new pedagogic approaches to teaching-learning, assessment tools in higher education.

The minister, further, emphasized the importance of promoting high quality research and creation of new knowledge by faculty members. He lauded UGC's efforts for setting up a Consortium for Academic and Research Ethics (UGC-CARE) to continuously monitor and identify quality journals across disciplines. He also hoped that CARE website and Reference List of Quality Journals will be useful to create more awareness and help the cause of promoting academic integrity and ethical publishing.

Click here for more Education News