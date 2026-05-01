STEM Education: Female Participation Rising But Gap Remains, Says Report

STEM Education: The National Statistics Office (NSO) report shows a mixed trend in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) field in India. While girls are improving in overall education, their participation in technical courses is still lower than boys. The data shows that in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, around 19,056 boys are enrolled compared to 10,228 girls. In Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, about 19,948 boys and 9,651 girls are studying. Similarly, in Automation and Robotics, 1,584 boys are enrolled compared to only 450 girls. These numbers clearly show that a gender gap still exists in STEM education across India.

Fields Where Female Participation is Improving

Check the following data to know where female participation is improving:

Architecture shows higher female enrolment with around 37,954 girls compared to 33,457 boys

Girls are also choosing Arts, Social Sciences, and Medical fields in higher numbers

Overall, female participation in higher education is increasing steadily

Gender-wise Enrolment in STEM Courses

Here are the Gender-wise Enrolment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields:

Engineering & Technology: Male enrolment is higher than female enrolment across most disciplines

Aeronautical Engineering: Around 13,452 males vs 4,975 females

Artificial Intelligence & Data Science: Approximately 19,056 males vs 10,228 females

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: Nearly 19,948 males vs 9,651 females

Automation & Robotics: About 1,584 males vs 450 females

While female participation in education is steadily increasing, a noticeable gap still remains in STEM fields across India. Focused efforts and awareness can help encourage more girls to enter technical and emerging technology domains.