STEM Education: Female Participation Rising But Gap Remains, Says Report

- Girls show lower participation than boys in AI, Data Science, and Robotics courses in India
- Female enrolment surpasses male enrolment in Architecture and some social science fields
- Male students dominate most STEM disciplines, including Engineering and Technology courses
STEM Education: The National Statistics Office (NSO) report shows a mixed trend in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) field in India. While girls are improving in overall education, their participation in technical courses is still lower than boys. The data shows that in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, around 19,056 boys are enrolled compared to 10,228 girls. In Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, about 19,948 boys and 9,651 girls are studying. Similarly, in Automation and Robotics, 1,584 boys are enrolled compared to only 450 girls. These numbers clearly show that a gender gap still exists in STEM education across India.
Fields Where Female Participation is Improving
Check the following data to know where female participation is improving:
- Architecture shows higher female enrolment with around 37,954 girls compared to 33,457 boys
- Girls are also choosing Arts, Social Sciences, and Medical fields in higher numbers
- Overall, female participation in higher education is increasing steadily
Gender-wise Enrolment in STEM Courses
Here are the Gender-wise Enrolment in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields:
- Engineering & Technology: Male enrolment is higher than female enrolment across most disciplines
- Aeronautical Engineering: Around 13,452 males vs 4,975 females
- Artificial Intelligence & Data Science: Approximately 19,056 males vs 10,228 females
- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: Nearly 19,948 males vs 9,651 females
- Automation & Robotics: About 1,584 males vs 450 females
While female participation in education is steadily increasing, a noticeable gap still remains in STEM fields across India. Focused efforts and awareness can help encourage more girls to enter technical and emerging technology domains.