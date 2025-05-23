State Bank Of India Clerk Mains 2025 Result Expected Soon, Check Details

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The SBI Mains result will be declared for a total of 13,732 Junior Associate. The exams for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 were held on April 10 and 12, 2025. Once released, candidates can check their result on sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam: The State Bank of India (SBI) will declare the result for SBI Clerk Mains Exam soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download their results on the official website, sbi.co.in. The exams for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 were held on April 10 and 12, 2025.

Once the candidate clears the SBI Clerk Mains exam, they will be required to go through SBI Clerk Language Proficiency Test (LPT) which will help in assessing their language proficiency. After clearing the SBI Clerk LPT, they will be appointed as a full time SBI Clerk.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam: How To Download Your Result?

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in.

Go to the 'Careers' section and click on 'Current Openings'.

Find and click on "Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales)".

Then, click on 'SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025'.

Press ctrl plus f to search for your result by typing roll number.

Download your result for future reference.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: Category-Wise Vacancies

The SBI Mains result will be declared for a total of 13,732 Junior Associate posts.

Here is a list of category-wise vacancies allotted for the SBI Junior Associate position:

Unreserved Category (UC): 5,870 posts

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 3,001 posts

Scheduled Caste (SC): 2,118 posts

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 1,385 posts

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 1,361 posts

Candidates can keep checking the official website of SBI, sbi.co.in to get latest updates regarding the declaration of SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam.

