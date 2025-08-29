SSC Conducts Re-exam For 59,500 Students Affected By Technical Glitches

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the re-examination of Selection Post Phase 13 today in three shifts for around 59,500 candidates who faced technical glitches during the earlier test held between July 24 and August 2.

The Commission had released the exam city slip on August 22, followed by the admit cards on August 26.

The decision came after large-scale protests by aspirants and coaching teachers at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan earlier this month. More than a thousand candidates gathered demanding fair conduct of exams, leading to the Commission's announcement of a special re-exam.

SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan had stated that a detailed log analysis was conducted to identify the affected candidates, and three special exam shifts were scheduled for them.

"In order to ensure fairness, approximately 59,000 candidates have been identified for the re-exam scheduled on August 29," the Chairman had said earlier.

He also clarified that the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025, originally slated for August 13, was postponed to mid-September to address technical issues.

The SSC has also revamped its examination system with Aadhaar-based authentication, a new normalisation method, and stricter monitoring of private centres. Agencies conducting exams and providing content have been brought under stringent service-level agreements, with heavy penalties for lapses.

Until June 2025, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the exam conducting agency (ECA) for SSC. From July 2025, Eduquity Career Technologies took over through an open tender. Following a Supreme Court directive, the task of setting questions has now been separated from the ECA and assigned to independent content providers.

For IT security, SSC has engaged the Centre for Development of Advanced ComputQing (CDAC), which is integrating its systems with Eduquity-a transition that has faced initial challenges.