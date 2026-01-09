Advertisement

Staff Selection Commission Announces Exam Schedule For 2026-27

Staff Selection Commission announces exam dates for various posts for 2026-27 session.

The exams are conducted to recruit candidates who have qualified class 10th, 12th or graduates.
  • SSC has released the tentative exam calendar for the 2026-27 session starting May 2026
  • Exams include JSA/LDC, SSA/UDC, ASO, Combined Graduate Level, and Junior Engineer exams
  • Dates for exams range from May 2026 to March 2027 across multiple government recruitment tests
New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative calendar of examinations for 2026-27 session. As per the calendar, the exam is scheduled to begin in the month of May 2026 and conclude around March 2027. 

Candidates appearing in the exam can check the date sheet and plan their preparation accordingly. 

S.NoName of examinationTier/PhaseDate of advertisementClosing dateTentative date/Month of exam
1JSA   /  LDC   Grade   Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 (for DoPT only)
 		Paper 1- CBEMarch 16, 2026April 7,  2026May 2026
2
SSA  /  UDC  Grade  Limited Departmental Competitive Examination,  2025 (for  DoPT only)		Paper 1- CBEMarch 16, 2026April 7,  2026May 2026
3ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025Paper 1- CBEMarch 16, 2026April 7,  2026May 2026
4Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026Tier 1-CBEMarch,  2026April 2026May-June, 2026
5Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2026Paper 1- CBEMarch, 2026April 2026May-June, 2026
6Selection  Post   Examination, Phase-XIV, 2026CBEMarch, 2026April 2026May-June, 2026
7Combined  Higher  Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026Tier 1-CBEApril 2026May 2026July-September, 2026
8Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2026CBEApril 2026May 2026August-September, 2026
9Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2026Paper 1- CBEApril 2026May 2026August-September, 2026
10Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff & Havaldar(CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2026CBEJune 2026July 2026September-November, 2026
11Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police &    Central    Armed    Police Forces Examination, 2026 Paper 1- CBEMay 2026June 2026October-November, 2026
12Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs),  NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2027CBESeptember 2026October 2026January-Novmeber, 2026

The exams are conducted to recruit candidates who have qualified class 10th, 12th or graduates for posts in various Ministries/Departments/Organisations of the government.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

