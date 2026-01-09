Staff Selection Commission Announces Exam Schedule For 2026-27

The exams are conducted to recruit candidates who have qualified class 10th, 12th or graduates.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative calendar of examinations for 2026-27 session. As per the calendar, the exam is scheduled to begin in the month of May 2026 and conclude around March 2027.
Candidates appearing in the exam can check the date sheet and plan their preparation accordingly.
|S.No
|Name of examination
|Tier/Phase
|Date of advertisement
|Closing date
|Tentative date/Month of exam
|1
|JSA / LDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 (for DoPT only)
|Paper 1- CBE
|March 16, 2026
|April 7, 2026
|May 2026
|2
SSA / UDC Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025 (for DoPT only)
|Paper 1- CBE
|March 16, 2026
|April 7, 2026
|May 2026
|3
|ASO Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2025
|Paper 1- CBE
|March 16, 2026
|April 7, 2026
|May 2026
|4
|Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026
|Tier 1-CBE
|March, 2026
|April 2026
|May-June, 2026
|5
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2026
|Paper 1- CBE
|March, 2026
|April 2026
|May-June, 2026
|6
|Selection Post Examination, Phase-XIV, 2026
|CBE
|March, 2026
|April 2026
|May-June, 2026
|7
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2026
|Tier 1-CBE
|April 2026
|May 2026
|July-September, 2026
|8
|Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2026
|CBE
|April 2026
|May 2026
|August-September, 2026
|9
|Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2026
|Paper 1- CBE
|April 2026
|May 2026
|August-September, 2026
|10
|Multi-Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff & Havaldar(CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2026
|CBE
|June 2026
|July 2026
|September-November, 2026
|11
|Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police & Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2026
|Paper 1- CBE
|May 2026
|June 2026
|October-November, 2026
|12
|Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2027
|CBE
|September 2026
|October 2026
|January-Novmeber, 2026
The exams are conducted to recruit candidates who have qualified class 10th, 12th or graduates for posts in various Ministries/Departments/Organisations of the government.