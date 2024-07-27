SSC Stenographer 2024 Notification Released For 2006 Vacancies

SSC Stenographer Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission has started the online registration process for SSC Stenographer 'Grade C' and 'Grade D' recruitment 2024, which aims to fill 2006 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the recruitment exam by visiting the official website of the SSC, ssc.gov.in.

Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2024: Important Dates

Dates for submission of online applications: July 26 to August 17

Last date and time for receipt of online applications: August 17

Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 18

Date of 'Window for Application Form Correction' and online payment of Correction Charges: August 27 to August 28

Schedule of Computer-Based Examination: October - November 2024

SSC Stenographer 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in

Click on the registration link for SSC Stenographer 2024

Enter details to register and click on submit

After registration, log in with the Registration ID, date of birth, and password

Fill the form with the required documents

Make the payment and save the form for future reference

SSC Stenographer 2024: Application Fee

The total fee payable is Rs 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee.

The official notification reads: "Fee can be paid only online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards."