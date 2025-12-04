SSC Opens Self-Slot Selection Window For Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025

The self-slot window has been opened for the Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025 by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates cand visit the ssc.gov.in to choose exam city and date in a simple and flexible way.

The option is available for several posts, including Constable (Driver)-Male, Constable (Executive) Male and Female, Head Constable (Ministerial) and Head Constable (Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)).

The SSC has clarified that it is mandatory for all candidates to select their slot within the stipulated deadline. If they fail to do so, their admission certificate will not be issued and they will not be able to appear for the exam. The Commission has also stated that no changes will be possible once the slot has been selected.

Candidates must select their preferred slot at least one week before their exam date.

Steps to Select Self-Slot Dates

Visit the SSC's official portal ssc.gov.in/login. Log in using your registration ID and password. Go to the "Self-slot selection" section for Delhi Police exams. Select your preferred exam city and date from the available list. Confirm your selection and submit. Please note that changes cannot be made after submission.

SSC has stated that admission certificates will be issued a few days before the exam, eliminating the need for live city-related verification.