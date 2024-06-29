SSC Multi-Tasking Staff Recruitment 2024 Notification Out, Check Full Details

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS Recruitment 2024. It aims to fill 8326 vacancies for Multitasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar positions. There are 4887 vacancies for MTS and 3439 for Havaldar. Interested candidates can submit their applications online from June 27 to July 31. The last date for application fee payment is August 1. The dates for the window for application form correction and online payment of correction charges are August 16 and 17. The Computer-Based Examination is expected to be held in October and November this year, as per the schedule.

The examination will consist of a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for the post of MTS. For the post of Havaldar, the examination will consist of CBE and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

The Computer-Based Examination will be held in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages, viz. Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Meitei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Computer Based Examination

The Computer-Based Examination will be held in two sessions: Session-I and Session-II, on the same day, and both sessions will be compulsory.

Candidates will have 45 minutes to complete Session-I. Upon completion of 45 minutes, Session-I will automatically close. After Session-I, Session-II will start immediately, also lasting 45 minutes.

There will be no negative marking in Session-I. In Session-II, there will be negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2024: Section Wise Syllabus

Numerical and Mathematical Ability

This section will include topics such as LCM and HCF, Decimals and Fractions, Relationship between numbers, Fundamental Arithmetic Operations, Work and Time, Direct and Inverse Proportions, Averages, Simple Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Area and Perimeter of Basic Geometric Figures, Distance and Time, Lines and Angles, Interpretation of Simple Graphs and Data, Square and Square Roots.

Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving

This section will include topics such as Alpha-Numeric Series, Coding and Decoding, Analogy, Following Directions, Similarities and Differences, Jumbling, Problem Solving and Analysis.

General Awareness

This section will consist of topics such as Social Studies (History, Geography, Art and Culture, Civics, Economics), General Science, and Environmental Studies up to the 10th Standard.

English Language and Comprehension

This section is designed to test candidates' understanding of the basics of the English language, including vocabulary, grammar, sentence structure, synonyms, antonyms, and correct usage.