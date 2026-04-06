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SSC Junior Engineer Tier 2 Exam 2026: Admit Card Out, Download Link Here

SSC Junior Engineer Tier 2 Admit Card (OUT): SSC has released the Junior Engineer Tier 2 exam admit card for 2026 on ssc.gov.in. Candidates can download it using their credentials.

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SSC Junior Engineer Tier 2 Exam 2026: Admit Card Out, Download Link Here
SSC Junior Engineer Tier 2 Admit Card Out, Here's The Direct Link

SSC Junior Engineer Tier 2  Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Engineer tier 2 examination admit card 2026. Candidates can now check and download their hall tickets on the official website ssc.gov.in using their registration number and password.

The examination is scheduled to be held tomorrow, April 7, 2026.

How To Download Admit Card?

  • Visit the official website ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on "Login or Register" and enter your registration number and password.
  • Then, click on "Login" and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the admit card for exam hall entry.

Download Link

Admit Card Details

The admit card includes important details such as:

  • Candidate's name
  • photograph
  • Signature
  • Registration number
  • Exam date
  • Timing
  • Allotted exam centre

Candidates are advised to carefully check their admit card for any errors. In case of any discrepancy, they should immedidately contact the commission.

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