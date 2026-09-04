SSC Invites Applications For 1748 Junior Engineer, Scientific Assistant Posts, Check Details

SSC Junior Engineer Examination 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is currently accepting applications for the Junior Engineer Examination 2026 for recruitment to various Junior Engineer posts in organisations and offices of the Government of India. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,748 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website.

The examination will also be conducted for the recruitment of Scientific Assistants in the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The posts are classified as Group 'B' and fall under Level 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400) of the Pay Matrix of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The registration window opened on September 2, with the deadline set for September 22. The last date and time for making the online fee payment is September 23, up to 11 pm. The application correction window will open on September 28 and close on September 30.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Paper 1 is tentatively scheduled to be held in October or November 2026, while Paper 2 is tentatively scheduled for December 2026.

In case of any difficulty in filling out the online application form, applicants can contact the Commission at 1800 309 3063.

Candidates opting for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) are also eligible for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical).

Candidates opting for the post of Junior Engineer (Telecom) are also eligible for the posts of Scientific Assistant in IMD and Junior Engineer (Electrical), subject to fulfilling the prescribed educational qualifications (EQ).

Candidates opting for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical) are also eligible for the post of Junior Engineer (Telecom), subject to fulfilling the prescribed EQ, as well as the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical).

Candidates opting for the post of Scientific Assistant are also eligible for the post of Junior Engineer (Telecom), subject to fulfilling the prescribed EQ.

Age Limit

The age will be calculated as of August 1, 2026, in accordance with the DoP&T guidelines dated July 14, 1988.

The age requirements for the posts are as follows:

For posts with an upper age limit of 30 years:

Candidates must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1996, and not later than August 1, 2008.

For posts with an upper age limit of 32 years:

Candidates must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1994, and not later than August 1, 2008.

Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification for details regarding the posts, essential educational qualifications, age relaxation, examination scheme, and syllabus.