SSC Junior Engineer 2025: Objection Window For Provisional Answer Key Closes Today

Candidates must pay fifty rupees per objection to challenge the SSC Junior Engineer 2025 tentative answer key.

How To Raise Objections For SSC Junior Engineer 2025 Answer Key
  • The SSC Junior Engineer 2025 answer key objection window closes today December 22
  • Candidates must pay Rs 50 per objection to challenge the provisional answer key
  • Objections can be raised by logging into the SSC official website ssc.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the objection window for the SSC Junior Engineer 2025 (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Provisional Answer Key today (December 22). Candidates who have any doubts can visit the official website today to raise objections as after the deadline, the commission will not entertain any objection.

The commission will charge Rs 50 (per objection) for any challenge against the tentative answer key.

Steps to raise objections:

1. Go to ssc.gov.in, the SSC's official website.

2. On the home page, click the login link.

3. Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

4. Your answer key will appear after you click publish.

5. Examine the answer key and select the response you wish to object to.

6. Pay the processing charge.

7. Download the confirmation sheet by clicking "Submit."

8. Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

The Paper I examination was conducted from December 3 to December 6, 2025, and again on December 13, 2025, at various centres across the country. Candidates can visit the official SSC website for more related details.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
