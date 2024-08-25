SSC JHT 2024 Registration Window Closing Today, Check Details

SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to close the application process for the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2024 today, August 25. The recruitment drive aims to fill 312 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of their respective region.

The official notification reads: "The Staff Selection Commission will hold an Open Competitive Computer-Based Examination for direct recruitment to Group B Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translator for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations of the Government of India."

SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: Schedule

Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 26

Date of "Window for Application Form Correction" and online payment of Correction Charges: September 4 to September 5

Schedule of Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I): October-November 2024

SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: Posts And Pay Scale

Translation Officer (JTO) in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS): Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400)

Junior Translation Officer (JTO) in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ): Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400)

Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)/Junior Translation Officer (JTO)/Junior Translator (JT) in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Organizations: Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400)

Senior Hindi Translator (SHT)/Senior Translator (ST) in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Organizations: Level-7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400)

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of August 1, 2024. Applicants should be born on or after August 2, 1994, and on or before August 1, 2006, to be eligible.

Age relaxation For Different Categories

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwD (Unreserved): 10 years

PwD (OBC): 13 years

PwD (SC/ST): 15 years