Advertisement

SSC JHT 2024 Registration Window Closing Today, Check Details

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of August 1, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
SSC JHT 2024 Registration Window Closing Today, Check Details
Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website.
SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is scheduled to close the application process for the SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2024 today, August 25. The recruitment drive aims to fill 312 vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of their respective region.

The official notification reads: "The Staff Selection Commission will hold an Open Competitive Computer-Based Examination for direct recruitment to Group B Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translator for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations of the Government of India."

SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: Schedule

  • Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 26
  • Date of "Window for Application Form Correction" and online payment of Correction Charges: September 4 to September 5
  • Schedule of Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I): October-November 2024

SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: Posts And Pay Scale

  • Translation Officer (JTO) in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS): Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400)
  • Junior Translation Officer (JTO) in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ): Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400)
  • Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)/Junior Translation Officer (JTO)/Junior Translator (JT) in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Organizations: Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400)
  • Senior Hindi Translator (SHT)/Senior Translator (ST) in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Organizations: Level-7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400)

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of August 1, 2024. Applicants should be born on or after August 2, 1994, and on or before August 1, 2006, to be eligible.

Age relaxation For Different Categories

SC/ST: 5 years
OBC: 3 years
PwD (Unreserved): 10 years
PwD (OBC): 13 years
PwD (SC/ST): 15 years

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1 Provisional Result Revised After 43 Candidates Debarred
SSC JHT 2024 Registration Window Closing Today, Check Details
National Book Trust Hiring Consultants, Young Professionals, Check Details
Next Article
National Book Trust Hiring Consultants, Young Professionals, Check Details
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;