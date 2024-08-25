SSC JHT 2024 Registration Window Closing Today, Check Details

The official notification reads: "The Staff Selection Commission will hold an Open Competitive Computer-Based Examination for direct recruitment to Group B Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translator for various Ministries/Departments/Organizations of the Government of India."
SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: Schedule
- Last date and time for making online fee payment: August 26
- Date of "Window for Application Form Correction" and online payment of Correction Charges: September 4 to September 5
- Schedule of Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I): October-November 2024
SSC JHT Recruitment 2024: Posts And Pay Scale
- Translation Officer (JTO) in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS): Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400)
- Junior Translation Officer (JTO) in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ): Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400)
- Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)/Junior Translation Officer (JTO)/Junior Translator (JT) in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Organizations: Level-6 (Rs. 35,400-1,12,400)
- Senior Hindi Translator (SHT)/Senior Translator (ST) in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Organizations: Level-7 (Rs. 44,900-1,42,400)
Age Limit
Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as of August 1, 2024. Applicants should be born on or after August 2, 1994, and on or before August 1, 2006, to be eligible.
Age relaxation For Different Categories
SC/ST: 5 years
OBC: 3 years
PwD (Unreserved): 10 years
PwD (OBC): 13 years
PwD (SC/ST): 15 years