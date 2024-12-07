SSC GD Final Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

SSC GD Final Result 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the results for the SSC GD Constable exam 2024. Interested candidates will be able to download the results by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in.

SSC GD Final Result: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Constable GD Result link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Check the result and save it.

Step 5: Take a hard copy for future reference.

The SSC GD 2024 exam comprises four stages: CBT, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and a subsequent medical examination.

The vacancies are announced for 46,617 posts. Of these, nearly 41,467 vacancies are for male candidates, and 5,150 are for female candidates.

SSC GD 2024: Exam Pattern

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will consist of one objective-type paper with 80 questions, each carrying two marks. The questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type and will be conducted in English and Hindi. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

SSC GD 2024: Syllabus

The syllabus includes sections on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/Hindi comprehension, testing candidates' analytical aptitude, general awareness, mathematical skills, and language proficiency.

SSC GD Notification 2024: Eligibility Criteria

The notification for the exam will include details about eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, application procedures, and the exam pattern.

Candidates who have qualified Class 10 or matriculation from a recognized board or university are eligible to apply for the exam.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 23.