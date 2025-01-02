SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Revised Schedule Released, Check Details

SSC GD Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on January 2 released the revised schedule for the SSC GD Constable 2025 exams. Candidates who have registered for the exam can access the schedule by visiting the official website. The exams will be conducted for the Constable (GD) posts in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2025

According to the official notice, the SSC GD Constable 2025 exam will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025.

SSC GD Admit Card 2025

Registered candidates can download their call letters from the official website. They are advised to regularly visit the regional websites of the commission, including SSC North Region, Southern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Kerala Karnataka Region, North Eastern Region, North Western Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, and Eastern Region, for further updates.

SSC GD Application Status 2025



The application status will be available before the exam, allowing candidates to check whether their applications have been accepted.

The recruitment examination aims to fill a total of 39,481 vacancies across various forces, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Assam Rifles (AR).