SSC GD 2025: Admit Cards To Be Out Soon, Check Details

SSC GD 2025: The exams will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025.

SSC GD 2025: The recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 positions.

SSC GD 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit cards for the SSC GD Constable 2025 exams. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website once they are available. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the regional websites of the commission, including SSC North Region, Southern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Kerala Karnataka Region, North Eastern Region, North Western Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, and Eastern Region, for further updates.

SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2025  
According to the official notice, the SSC GD Constable 2025 exams will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025.  

SSC GD 2025: Steps To Download Admit Cards  
Step 1. Visit the official CRPF Recruitment Portal at rect.crpf.gov.in  
Step 2. Navigate to the "Admit Card" section and click on the link for SSC GD 2025 admit cards 
Step 3. Enter your login credentials, such as your registration number and date of birth 
Step 4. Click the download button to save the admit card PDF  
Step 5. Take a printout of your admit card for future reference 

SSC GD 2025: Total Vacancies 
The recruitment process aims to fill 39,481 positions. Selected candidates will serve as General Duty Constables in various forces:  

Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654 posts  
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145 posts  
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541 posts  
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819 posts  
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017 posts  
Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248 posts  
Secretariat Security Force (SSF): 35 posts  
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 posts  

