SSC GD 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit cards for the SSC GD Constable 2025 exams. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website once they are available. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the regional websites of the commission, including SSC North Region, Southern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Kerala Karnataka Region, North Eastern Region, North Western Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, and Eastern Region, for further updates.
SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2025
According to the official notice, the SSC GD Constable 2025 exams will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025.
SSC GD 2025: Steps To Download Admit Cards
Step 1. Visit the official CRPF Recruitment Portal at rect.crpf.gov.in
Step 2. Navigate to the "Admit Card" section and click on the link for SSC GD 2025 admit cards
Step 3. Enter your login credentials, such as your registration number and date of birth
Step 4. Click the download button to save the admit card PDF
Step 5. Take a printout of your admit card for future reference
SSC GD 2025: Total Vacancies
The recruitment process aims to fill 39,481 positions. Selected candidates will serve as General Duty Constables in various forces:
Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654 posts
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145 posts
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541 posts
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819 posts
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017 posts
Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248 posts
Secretariat Security Force (SSF): 35 posts
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22 posts
SSC GD 2025: Admit Cards To Be Out Soon, Check Details
SSC GD 2025: The exams will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2025.
SSC GD 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the admit cards for the SSC GD Constable 2025 exams. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website once they are available. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the regional websites of the commission, including SSC North Region, Southern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Kerala Karnataka Region, North Eastern Region, North Western Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, and Eastern Region, for further updates.