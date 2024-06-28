Advertisement
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card for all Regions Out, Check Direct Link

SSC CHSL 2024: The recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 3,712 vacancies.

SSC CHSL 2024: Students can check admit card by visiting official website.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit cards for all 9 regions for the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam 2024. Students who will be taking the examination can download their hall tickets by visiting the official websites of respective regions. They are required to enter login details such as Registration ID, date of birth to access the admit card.

SSC CHSL Tier 1: Steps to Check Admit Card

  • Go to the official websites of the respective regions
  • Click on the link for "SSC CHSL admit card" on the homepage.
  • Enter the login credentials
  • Check the result and save it
  • Download it for future reference

The recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 3,712 vacancies.

SSC CHSL 2024: Age Limit

The age requirements set the minimum age limit at 18 years and the maximum at 27 years. This varies depending on the specific position.

SSC CHSL Region-Wise Official Links:

SSC CHSL 2024: Academic Qualifications
The minimum educational requirement for the SSC CHSL exam is a passing grade in Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised university board.

SSC CHSL 2024: Pay Scale

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs 19,900-63,200)

Data Entry Operator, Grade 'A': Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)

