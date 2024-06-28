SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card for all Regions Out, Check Direct Link

SSC CHSL Tier 1: Steps to Check Admit Card
- Go to the official websites of the respective regions
- Click on the link for "SSC CHSL admit card" on the homepage.
- Enter the login credentials
- Check the result and save it
- Download it for future reference
The recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 3,712 vacancies.
SSC CHSL 2024: Age Limit
The age requirements set the minimum age limit at 18 years and the maximum at 27 years. This varies depending on the specific position.
SSC CHSL Region-Wise Official Links:
- Madhya Pradesh Region Link
- Central Region Link
- North Western Region Link
- Northern Region Link
- Eastern Region Link
- Karnataka Kerala Region Link
- Southern Region Link
- North Eastern Region Link
- Western Region Link
SSC CHSL 2024: Academic Qualifications
The minimum educational requirement for the SSC CHSL exam is a passing grade in Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognised university board.
SSC CHSL 2024: Pay Scale
Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs 29,200-92,300)
Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs 19,900-63,200)
Data Entry Operator, Grade 'A': Pay Level-4 (Rs 25,500-81,100)