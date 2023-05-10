SSC CHSL 2023: Notification Released, Registration Open Will June 8

The tier-I exam of SSC CHSL 2023 will be held in August.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2023. As per the notification, the registration opened on May 9 and the last date is June 8, 2023. The Tier-I examination will be held in August 2023, while the date for Tier-II examination is yet to be announced. The notification has been posted on the official website of the SSC as well as its Twitter handle. It says that the registration will remain open till 11pm on June 8.

Candidates interested in appearing for CHSL 2023 will have to pay the fee online by June 10, as per the notification.

According to the SSC website, the exam is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for various posts in different departments.

The SSC selects Lower Divisional Clerks/Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various ministries/ departments/offices of the Government of India and various constitutional and statutory bodies through the exam.

Those planning to take the exam must also note that they need to submit their applications online as no other modes of application are accepted.

The CHSL examination is conducted in three tiers - Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III. Tier-I is a computer-based examination, while Tier-II is a descriptive. Tier-III is a skill test/typing test.

SSC CHSL 2023: Eligibility for the exam

Candidates who have completed their 10+2 education and are within the age limit of 18-27 can appear for the examination. According to the notification, permissible relaxation in upper age limit for different categories will be as per government rule.