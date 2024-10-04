Advertisement

SSC CGL Answer Key Released, Check Last Date To Raise Challenge

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which is conducted to fill 17,727 vacancies.

The questions can be challenged until October 6 by 6 pm.
New Delhi:

The Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative answer key for the SSC CGL tier 1 examination. Candidates who appeared in the exam can use the answer key to verify their responses and estimate the scores. Along with the answer key, applicants can check their response sheets at the official website. Candidates will be required to use their registration number and password to access the answer key. 

In case, candidates are not satisfied with any answer in the key and wish to challenge the same, they can do so by submitting a fee of Rs 100 for each question challenged. The questions can be challenged until October 6 by 6 pm. Representations submitted after 6 pm on October 6 will not be accepted under any circumstances. 

Once the objections have been evaluated, the commission will release a final answer key for the SSC CGL exam.

There are 100 questions in the SSC CGL tier I exam. For each correct answer, the candidate is awarded 2 marks. For each wrong answer, the 0.50 mark is deducted.

The exam was held between September 9 to September 26, 2024.

The SSC CGL answer key for Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams will be released separately.

Nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which is conducted to fill 17,727 vacancies in different departments of the government. SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 exam is held for Combined Graduate Level Examination 2024 in multiple shift. 

