SRMJEEE Result 2018 Update: Know How To Check

Share EMAIL PRINT SRMJEEE 2018 Result: Know How To Check New Delhi: SRM University JEEE result can be checked in the official website of the varsity. Admission to various engineering courses in SRM University will be done on the basis of SRMJEEE 2018 Results. The results and score cards can be downloaded from the official website by the candidates who have appeared in the exam. After the release of results, the university will conduct tests for lapsed / cancelled seats. Last year the SRMJEEE result was declared on 2 May.



SRM is accredited by NAAC with 'A' Grade in the year 2013.



According to many media outlets, the SRMJEEE results have already been declared. Candidates are suggested to check the update at the official website only.



How To Check SRMJEEE 2018 Result Go to the website, srmuniv.ac.in

Click on Download Score Card link given in the homepage

Click on 'Download Score Card' in the next page

Enter the details

See your scorecard

SRMJEEE was held from April 16 to April 30. Candidates who have qualified the exam will now be eligible for getting admission to SRM University AP, ARM University Haryana and at four other campus.



Counselling letter will be issued to selected candidates later.



