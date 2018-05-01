SRMJEEE Result 2018 Update: Know How To Check

SRM is accredited by NAAC with 'A' Grade in the year 2013.
According to many media outlets, the SRMJEEE results have already been declared. Candidates are suggested to check the update at the official website only.
How To Check SRMJEEE 2018 Result
- Go to the website, srmuniv.ac.in
- Click on Download Score Card link given in the homepage
- Click on 'Download Score Card' in the next page
- Enter the details
- See your scorecard
SRMJEEE was held from April 16 to April 30. Candidates who have qualified the exam will now be eligible for getting admission to SRM University AP, ARM University Haryana and at four other campus.
Comments
