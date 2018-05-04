SRFTI Seeks Central Approval For Programme With Dhaka Varsity The Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute here has sought approval from the Centre for a collaborative programme with the University of Dhaka, its director said.

Kolkata: The Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute here has sought approval from the Centre for a collaborative programme with the University of Dhaka, its director said. If permitted, this will be the first collaboration between the SRFTI and a foreign university, SRFTI Director Debamitra Mitra said yesterday.



"If the Centre gives consent to the proposal we'll go for inking a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Dhaka," Debamitra Mitra said.



As per the proposal, a team of SRFTI students and one faculty member will take part in collaborative productions in both TV and film segments, she said, adding that there could also be short films for the digital media, jointly made by students of the two institutions.



"We can also go for student exchange programmes on a regular basis," she said.



Established in 1995, the SRFTI is an autonomous institution funded by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.



The University of Dhaka is ranked number one in the Bangladesh University Ranking 2017.



