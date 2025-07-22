Southampton University Opens First Foreign Campus In Gurugram

Southampton University became the first foreign university to open a campus in India under the New Education Policy (NEP). The new campus was inaugurated in Gurugram on July 16, 2025.

"This is a landmark moment in India-UK educational cooperation," a senior official said. "Education continues to be one of the strongest pillars of our bilateral relationship."

The United Kingdom remains a top choice for Indian students. In the 2023-2024 academic year, around 1.7 lakh Indians were studying in UK institutions.



India and the UK share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2021, with strong cooperation across trade, defence, energy, education, and people-to-people ties.

"Our partnership with the UK is robust and multi-faceted. It continues to grow across all key sectors," a senior government source said.



PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Sir Keir Starmer met twice in one year - during the G20 Summit in Brazil (Nov 2024) and the G7 Summit (June 2025).

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited India twice (July 2024 and June 2025).

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the UK in March 2025.

In the past six months, key Indian leaders including the Finance Minister, Commerce Minister, Law Minister, and NSA have visited the UK. On the other side, UK ministers for Culture, Business, Trade, Climate, and Security have travelled to India.



Bilateral trade crossed a record USD 55 billion (Rs 4.26 lakh crore) in 2024, a 10% increase over the previous year. A major boost came with the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, announced on May 6, 2025.

UK is India's 6th largest investor, with USD 36 billion in FDI (2000-2025). Indian investment in the UK stands at USD 20 billion. Nearly 1,000 Indian companies operate in the UK, employing over 1 lakh people, while 700 British companies operate in India, employing more than 5 lakh people.

The Technology Security Initiative (TSI), launched in July 2024, is a major area of joint work. It covers AI, telecom, semiconductors, biotech, critical minerals, and quantum technologies.

India-UK defence cooperation has seen consistent growth. The UK Carrier Strike Group will visit Mumbai in October 2025, following earlier joint exercises like Konkan Shakti in 2021. A Statement of Intent to deepen cooperation on Electric Propulsion was signed in November 2024.

In climate collaboration, the UK continues to support India's ISA and CDRI initiatives. Joint efforts include "One Sun One World One Grid" launched at COP26, and IRIS, aimed at Small Island Developing States.