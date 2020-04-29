Social media becomes tool for lessons for over 2 lakh social, tribal institutions' pupils in Telangana

Online media platforms like WhatsApp and Youtube have replaced conventional teaching institutes for over two lakh students in Telangana social and tribal welfare residential educational establishments, who now live at homes mostly in rural and remote corners of the state due to the ongoing lockdown.

As soon as the lockdown was implemented across the country, including Telangana, these students studying in various residential schools belonging to Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS), were sent back home. The institutes tech up to degree from class V.

In a bid to ensure that the students are in regular touch with the curriculum, teachers were asked to use technologies to reach out to the pupils and keep them updated, R S Praveen Kumar Secretary, TSWREI and TTWREI Societies said. The TSWREIS runs 268 (boys-93; girls-173 and Co-Ed-2) educational institutions and TTWREIS-179 institutions (boys-68 and girls-111).

Nearly 1.5 lakh and over 60,000 students are pursuing studies from class five to graduation level in TSWREIS and TTWREIS institutions respectively, Kumar, an IPS officer, said. "The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has thrown up several challenges to teachers, students, parents and educational administrators across the globe.

We have risen to this challenge in an innovative way and embraced the digital online platforms to promote teaching and learning among the students and to bridge the gap created due to the closure of educational institutions, the official told PTI.

Teachers were asked to shift focus to online tools like WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, e-textbooks and SCERT (State Council of Educational Training and Research, Telangana) books and T-SAT television channel, among other platforms, to promote academic activities, minimizing the disruption to the academic schedule and significantly increasing student engagement during the lockdown period, he added.

The teachers created their own WhatsApp groups and added parents phone numbers in them to interact with the students. They have been teaching syllabus for the upcoming academic year and sharing subject related online videos and worksheets with their students using WhatsApp services like video calls.

For class 10 students, who will be taking public examinations, individual login ids were given and online question papers, syllabus and mock tests in various subjects were made available to them in these ids.

Some teachers are using video conferencing facilities for online teaching.

Teachers and principals are reviewing academic activities of students and evaluating a series of assignments, project work and exams written by the students using online platforms, the official added.

Recently the TSWREI and TTWREI Societies began organizing televised lessons for classes 6 to 10 through the state-run TSAT Vidya TV channel as part of Gnaana Deeksha program.

Expert teachers from both the societies deliver online classes in different subjects for over a month for the benefit of lakhs of students in Telangana.

Click here for more Education News

World 31,25,267 Cases 19,73,194 Active 9,34,711 Recovered 2,17,362 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 31,25,267 and 2,17,362 have died; 19,73,194 are active cases and 9,34,711 have recovered as on April 29, 2020 at 3:04 pm. India 31,332 1897 Cases 22,629 997 Active 7,696 827 Recovered 1,007 73 Deaths In India, there are 31,332 confirmed cases including 1,007 deaths. The number of active cases is 22,629 and 7,696 have recovered as on April 29, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 3029 Pune 660 Thane 465 Nashik 96 Nagpur 76 Mumbai Sub Ur 67 Yavatmal 32 Aurangabad 30 Sangli 27 Ahmednagar 27 Sholapur 21 Buldhana 21 Palaghar 17 Akola 17 Raigad 17 Satara 14 Kolhapur 8 Latur 8 Ratnagiri 7 Amravati 6 Jalgaon 3 Osmanabad 3 Sindhudurg (kudal) 2 Chandrapur 2 Dhule 2 Beed 1 Washim 1 Parbhani 1 Jalna 1 Nandurbar 1 Gondia 1 Hingoli 1 Details Awaited* 4654 9318 728 7530 591 1388 106 400 31 Gujarat District Cases Ahmedabad 1298 Surat 338 Vadodara 188 Rajkot 40 Bhavnagar 32 Anand 28 Bharuch 23 Gandhi Nagar 17 Patan 15 Narmada 12 Panchmahal 11 Banaskantha 10 Arvalli 8 Chhota Udepur 7 Kutch 6 Mehsana 6 Botad 5 Porbandar 3 Mahisagar 3 Kheda 3 Gir Somnath 3 Dahod 3 Sabarkantha 2 Valsad 2 Morbi 1 Jamnagar 1 Tapi 1 Details Awaited* 1678 3744 196 3129 137 434 40 181 19 Delhi District Cases Tj From Quaritine 1080 Central Delhi 184 South East 130 West Delhi 122 South Delhi 70 North Delhi 60 Shahadara 48 South West Delhi 42 East Delhi 38 New Delhi 37 North West Delhi 32 North East Delhi 25 Details Awaited* 1446 3314 206 2182 5 1078 201 54 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 915 Bhopal 277 Khargon 41 Dhaar 41 Khandwa (east Nimar) 32 Ujjain 29 Raisen 29 Hoshangabad 25 Jabalpur 25 Barwani 24 Dewas 18 Vidisha 13 Ratlam 13 Morena 13 Mandsaur 9 Agar 8 Shajapur 6 Sheopur-kalan 4 Alirajpur 3 Gwalior 3 Sagar 2 Shivpuri 2 Chindwara 2 Betul 2 Rajgarh 1 Dindori 1 Tikamgarh 1 Details Awaited* 848 2387 219 1890 134 377 75 120 10 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 537 Jodhpur 228 Bharatpur 102 Kota 99 Tonk 95 Banswara 60 Iran Evacuees 60 Nagaur 58 Jhunjhunu 37 Bikaner 35 Jaisalmer 32 Bhilwara 28 Ajmer 23 Jhalawar 20 Churu 14 Dausa 13 Alwar 7 Dungarpur 5 Sawai Madhopur 5 Udaipur 4 Hanumangarh 3 Karauli 3 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 2 Dholpur 1 Barmer 1 Details Awaited* 888 2364 102 1545 768 99 51 5 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 303 Coimbatore 133 Tiruppur 109 Dindigul 76 Erode 70 Tirunelveli 62 Chengalpattu 53 Tiruchirapalli 50 Namakkal 50 Thiruvallur 48 Thanjavur 46 Madurai 46 Nagapattinam 44 Theni 43 Karur 42 Ranipet 39 Villupuram 36 Thoothukudi 27 Thiruvarur 27 Cuddalore 26 Tenkasi 26 Salem 24 Vellore 22 Virudhunagar 19 Tirupattur 17 Nagerkoil (kanyakumari) 16 Sivagangai 12 Tiruvannamalai 12 Ramanathapuram 11 Udagamandalam 9 Kancheepuram 9 Perambalur 5 Ariyalur 4 Kalllakurichi 3 Pudukottai 1 Details Awaited* 538 2058 121 865 53 1168 67 25 1 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Agra 241 Lucknow 167 Gautam Budha Nagar 98 Meerut 75 Saharanpur 72 Kanpur 59 Firozabad 58 Moradabad 58 Ghaziabad 41 Shamli 26 Bijnor 26 Basti 19 Bulandshahar 18 Sitapur 17 Hapur 17 Amroha 17 Baghpat 15 Rampur 15 Varanasi 14 Budaun 13 Azamgarh 7 Auraiya 7 Sambhal 7 Mathura 6 Maharajganj 6 Ghazipur 6 Kannauj 6 Pratapgarh 6 Bareilly 6 Muzaffar Nagar 5 Jaunpur 5 Lakhimpur Kheri 4 Mainpuri 4 Hathras 4 Kanshi Ram Nagar (kasganj) 3 Mirzapur 3 Etah 3 Etawah 3 Kaushambi 2 Banda 2 Pilibhit 2 Hardoi 2 Rae-bareilly 2 Unnao 1 Sultanpur 1 Bara-banki 1 Sant Kabir Nagar 1 Shahjahanpur 1 Sant Ravi Das Nagar (bhadoi) 1 Mau 1 Gonda 1 Allahabad 1 Details Awaited* 877 2053 98 1557 462 127 34 3 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 158 Guntur 128 Krishna 76 Nellore 67 Prakasam 44 Kadapa 37 West Godavari 35 Anantapur 29 Chittoor 28 East Godavari 24 Visakhapatnam 20 Details Awaited* 613 1259 76 970 53 258 23 31 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 472 Suryapet 75 Nizamabad 56 Vikarabad 36 Hyderabad Rural (ranga Reddy) 35 Gadwal (jogulamba) 32 Medchal 30 Warangal 25 Adilabad 19 Karimnagar 19 Nirmal 18 Yadadri 15 Nalgonda 15 Mahaboobnagar 12 Kamareddy 11 Sangareddy 8 Khammam 7 Medak 6 Asifabad (komarambhim) 5 Kothagudem (badadri) 4 Jagityal 3 Siricilla (rajanna) 3 Bhupalpally (jayashanker) 3 Nagarkurnool 2 Peddapally 2 Mulugu 2 Janagoan 2 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Details Awaited* 85 1004 657 321 26 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 184 Howrah 79 North 24 Parganas 46 Purba Mednipur 21 Hooghly 12 South 24 Parganas 9 Kalimpomg 7 Paschim Burdwan 7 Nadia 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Darjeeling 4 Paschim Mednipur 4 Diamond Harbour-hd 3 Murshidabad 2 Basirhat-hd 1 Purba Burdwan 1 Nandigram-hd 1 Details Awaited* 333 725 28 584 16 119 10 22 2 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Bandipora 81 Srinagar 79 Baramulla 43 Kupwara 31 Jammu 27 Shopian 22 Udhampur 20 Ganderbal 14 Badgam 13 Kulgam 6 Rajouri 4 Samba 4 Anantnag 3 Pulwama 3 Details Awaited* 215 565 19 381 6 176 12 8 1 Karnataka District Cases Mysuru 84 Bbmp 66 Belagavi 42 Vijayapura 32 Kalburgi 27 Bengaluru (u) 23 Bagalkote 21 Chikkaballapur 16 Bidar 15 Dakshin Kannada 14 Ballari 13 Mandya 12 Bengaluru (r) 12 Uttara Kannada 11 Dharwad 7 Gadag 4 Udupi 3 Tumakuru 2 Davanagere 2 Kodagu 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 115 523 11 296 207 14 20 Kerala District Cases Kasaragode 170 Cannanore(kannur) 92 Ernakulam 24 Kozhicode (calicut) 20 Malappuram 20 Pathanamthitta 17 Thiruvananthapuram 14 Thrissur 13 Idukki 10 Kollam 9 Palakkad 8 Alappuzha 5 Kottayam 3 Wyanad 3 Details Awaited* 77 485 4 122 359 4 4 Bihar District Cases Siwan 29 Nalanda 28 Munger 20 Begusarai 9 Patna 7 Gaya 5 Buxar 4 Gopalganj 3 Nawada 3 Bhagalpur 1 Bhojpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Vaishali 1 Details Awaited* 253 366 21 300 14 64 7 2 Punjab District Cases Sasnagar 61 Jalandhar 48 Patiala 26 Pathankot 24 Nawanshahr (sbs Nagar) 19 Ludhiana 16 Amritsar 11 Mansa 11 Hoshiarpur 7 Moga 4 Rupnagar 3 Sangrur 3 Faridkot 3 Kapurthala 2 Barnala 2 Fatehgarh Sahib (sarhind) 2 Muktsar 1 Gurdaspur 1 Firozepur 1 Details Awaited* 77 322 9 232 8 71 19 1 Haryana District Cases Nuh 57 Faridabad 42 Gurgaon 38 Palwal 34 Panchkula 18 Ambala 12 Sonepat 7 Karnal 6 Panipat 5 Sirsa 4 Yamunanagar 3 Bhiwani 3 Kurukshetra 2 Kaithal 2 Jind 2 Hissar 2 Rohtak 1 Fatehabad 1 Charkhi Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 70 310 14 98 209 26 3 Odisha District Cases Khurda (bhuvaneshwar) 46 Bhadrak 8 Balasore 3 Jajpur 2 Kalahandi 2 Kendrapara 2 Sundargarh 2 Cuttack 1 Dhenkanal 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 50 118 79 38 1 1 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 25 Bokaro 10 Hazaribagh 3 Dhanbad 2 Simdega 2 Deoghar 1 Giridh 1 Koderma 1 Details Awaited* 58 103 21 83 17 17 4 3 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 26 Details Awaited* 30 56 16 39 16 17 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 24 Nainital 9 Haridwar 7 Udhamsingh Nagar 4 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 8 54 3 21 3 33 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Una 16 Solan 9 Chamba 6 Kangra 5 Hamirpur 2 Sirmaur 1 Details Awaited* 1 40 14 25 3 1 Chhattisgarh District Cases Korba 28 Raipur 5 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 2 38 1 4 34 2 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 6 Dhubri 4 Goalpara 4 Nalbari 4 Kamrup Metro 2 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 S Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 3 38 2 10 2 27 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases South Andaman 16 Details Awaited* 17 33 18 15 4 0 Ladakh District Cases Leh (ladakh) 14 Details Awaited* 8 22 2 6 16 2 0 Meghalaya District Cases East Khasi Hills 11 Details Awaited* 1 12 11 0 1 Puducherry District Cases Puducherry 6 Details Awaited* 2 8 5 3 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 6 South Goa 1 7 0 7 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 0 2 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 North Tripura 1 2 0 2 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizwal West 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Lohit 1 1 0 1 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)