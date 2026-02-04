Union Government Rolls Out Free Online Coaching For Disadvantaged Students

In line with a series of measures taken by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to promote inclusive access to quality education and equal opportunities for students from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and other disadvantaged sections across the country, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has partnered with the Physics Wallah (PW) Foundation to provide free online coaching to 5,000 aspirants every year.

The programme is open to candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and beneficiaries of the PM CARES for Children Scheme from across India, including Odisha. The initiative aims to support students preparing for competitive examinations such as the Civil Services Examination, Staff Selection Commission examinations, and various banking exams.

The ministry clarified that no Memorandum of Understanding has been signed by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs with any organisation for providing similar coaching to Scheduled Tribe students.

Selected candidates will be provided free access to structured online courses, including live and recorded classes, test series, previous years' question papers, study materials, mentorship, doubt-clearing support, and counselling. Selection is merit-based and conducted through a dedicated online portal.

"The objective of the initiative is to provide free online coaching to eligible beneficiaries to enable them to appear in competitive examinations for securing employment and to enhance their access to quality preparatory resources, thereby promoting social inclusion and equal opportunity," the official release said.

The information was shared by the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on February 3, 2026.