SNDBV College For Women Oct/Nov 2017 Results Declared @ Sdnbvc.com; Check Now

New Delhi: SDNB Vaishnav College For Women Chromepet, Chennai has declared the utonomous examination results for October and November 2017 exams. The SDNBV students can now check their full mark details in College Information System. This SDNBV College for Women results information system can be found at sdnbvc.com.
SNDBV College Results: How to check
Go to the sdnbvc.com website
Click on the results tab
Click on this link: "Click here to View Examination Result"
Enter your exam number on next page
Click submit
See your results
The SNDBC candidates may apply for revaluation from November 28, 2017 to December 5, 2017, 3pm. For revaluation, candidates may fill the form online in CIS->student login[Your Rollno]-> and then apply for revaluation.
Click here for more Education News