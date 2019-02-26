SN Bose National Centre For Basic Sciences: Summer Research Programme Details

SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences has announced Summer Research Programme for the current year. The project will be for 8 weeks and will be from May to July 2019. Students in the first/ second year of MSc are eligible for this programme. Students in the 4th or 5th year of Integrated MSc in Physical, Chemical (including Biophysics, Biochemistry, Nanotechnology and Chemical Biology) and Mathematical Sciences (including Applied Mathematics) are also eligible to apply. Students can submit their applications before March 25.

The summer research programme will begin on May 1. The institute will release the list of selected candidates by second week of April on its official website.

"Interested students with consistently good academic record may directly write to the Convener, Visitor, Associates & Students' Programme (VASP) or srp@bose.resin with a preference list of two Faculty members with whom they would like to associate," reads the job notice. "The list of members of the faculty of the Centre and their fields of research are available in the website of the Centre. Students must contact and get consent of the respective faculty members before sending the application," it also adds.

Click here for more Education News