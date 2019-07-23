State Medical Faculty Of West Bengal Declares Para Medical Entrance Exam Result

SMFWBEE Result: Know How To Check

Results have been declared for the entrance exam conducted by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal for admission to para medical courses in different Medical Colleges/Govt. Institutions, Non-Govt. Affiliated Institutions. The result of the exam also known as the SMFWBEE is available online at the official website of SMFWB at smfwb.in. Candidates who took the exam can download their rank card from the official website by using their login ID and password. The exam was held on July 14.

SMFWBEE Para Medical Result

The para medical courses will commence from September 1. A total of 68 institutes offer the course in the state.

Based on the marks obtained by candidates in the entrance exam, SMFWB has released six merit rank lists-combined for all categories, people with disabilities, ST, SC, OBC (A) and OBC (B).

Document verification of selected candidates will be done at R. G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata on August 24, 25 and 26. The dates, if changed, will be notified by SMFWB. Candidates are suggested to check official website for details in this regard.

