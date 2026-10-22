She Started By Configuring Routers In India, Now Plans Google's Network Growth

From configuring routers in India to planning the future of Google's global network infrastructure, Twinkle Singh has come a long way. Now a Global Technical Programme Manager at Google, she forecasts network capacity months and years ahead as artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes infrastructure demands.

"I help make sure the internet has enough room to grow," Singh said, describing her role in enabling edge capacity forecasting for Google Interconnect, designing customised edge strategies for major Google Cloud customers, and driving metro capacity planning.

Singh said her work requires "moonshot thinking". Rather than simply improving existing systems, her role involves anticipating future requirements and expanding infrastructure before demand outstrips capacity.

Imahe: lifeatgoogle/X

Singh joined Google as a Global Technical Programme Manager in October 2025. Before joining Google, she worked at Microsoft for four years and 10 months, from November 2021 to October 2025. Based in Greater London, she served as Senior Programme Manager for AI Data Centre Infrastructure Strategy and Planning.

Before Microsoft, Singh worked as a Consulting Manager at Deloitte UK from November 2020 to November 2021 in London. Earlier, she was a Senior Consultant at Accenture UK from January 2016 to November 2020.

She also worked as a Consultant in CIO Advisory at KPMG UK from January 2014 to March 2017 and as a Network Engineer at Fiserv from April 2012 to January 2014.

Singh holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, where she studied from 2008 to 2012 and earned an A grade.

During her professional journey, she received the KPMG Super Employee Award for excellence in client service in the second quarter of the 2018 financial year.

Sharing her career journey on LinkedIn, Singh wrote: "From working on networks and data centres in India to sharing my journey on a global stage in Amsterdam. It's [a] reminder that every step of the journey matters, and sometimes you need to look back to realise just how far you've come."

She added, "Truly grateful to have been part of the Women in Tech in AI Digital Infrastructure panel at Data Centre Expo."

Reflecting on her career across engineering, consulting, and hyperscale technology infrastructure, Singh said, "My journey through engineering, consulting, now, hyperscaler has taught me that careers are rarely a straight line. Behind every milestone are people who believed in you, challenged you, and opened doors when you needed them most."

Sharing advice for aspiring women leaders, she said, "Stop just looking for mentors. Start building relationships with sponsors. Mentors guide you, but sponsors advocate for you when you're not in the room."

Emphasising the importance of creating opportunities for others, Singh said, "Success isn't just about how many megawatts you deliver; it's about how many doors you open for others, the opportunities you create, and the community you build along the way. True success is not just about how far you go, but how many people you bring along with you."