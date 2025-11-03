Schools Shut In These States On November 3 Amidst Rains And Celebrations

After a long holiday due to festivals, weather warnings, and disruptions caused by the cyclone, students across the country are gradually returning to school. As Cyclone Montha weakened and moved away from the coast, normal academic activities resumed in most states. However, the situation is not uniform across all states and schools are still closed in some areas due to local festivals, rain and flooding. Below is a state-by-state breakdown of school holidays for November 3 and 5, 2025.

State-wise Information

Andhra Pradesh:

October 31 and November 1 were declared as precautionary holidays due to Cyclone Montha. Schools are now expected to reopen on Monday, November 3. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for light rain and thunderstorms in some areas, but there are no severe warnings. Districts have been instructed to conduct classes as usual and local updates will be issued as the weather changes.

Tamil Nadu:

All schools in Tamil Nadu will remain open as usual on November 3. The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in some coastal districts. Officials say holidays will only be declared if there is a heavy rainfall warning in effect. Parents are requested to pay attention to school notices and local weather throughout the week.

Odisha:

Schools in Odisha, which were closed due to the cyclone, reopened on November 3. The weather has improved, although cleaning work is still ongoing in some coastal schools that were used as relief centres. Parents are advised to contact the school administration for correct information.

Telangana:

Most schools in the state have reopened, but some schools in Khammam and Bhadradri districts remain closed due to continuous rain and waterlogging. District administrations are inspecting the affected areas and will allow schools to reopen only when the situation returns to normal. Students and parents are advised to follow the latest instructions from the district education department.

Maharashtra:

Schools across the state are open but several districts, including Mumbai, experienced light to heavy rainfall over the weekend. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in 16 districts, including Raigad, Jalgaon, Beed, and Amravati. The BMC or the State Education Department has not yet ordered any school closures but a decision could be taken if the weather deteriorates.

Uttar Pradesh:

All government and private schools will be closed from November 3 to 6 in the Anupshahr area of Bulandshahr district due to the traditional Lucky Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan Mela. This decision has been taken to control the number of pilgrims and traffic. Schools in other parts of the district will remain open as usual.

Punjab and Haryana:

All schools will be closed on November 5 (Wednesday) in both states on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Nagar Kirtans and religious programs will be organised in various districts between November 3 and 5. Due to security reasons, some schools may observe half-day holidays or close early on November 3 and 4.

Delhi and NCR:

The Delhi government has declared November 5 a public holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. All government, private and aided schools in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad will be closed. Some schools may also declare an early dismissal on November 4 due to Nagar Kirtan and other events.