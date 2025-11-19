Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut On This Day Next Week, Check Details Here

Several states have declared a holiday for all government and private educational institutions on November 24 to mark the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. With the date falling on a Monday, students and staff will get an extended break, as the Sunday before it is already a weekly holiday.

Why Schools And Colleges Are Closed

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, honoured as Hind Ki Chadar (Shield of India), is remembered for laying down his life in 1675 to uphold religious freedom and defend the rights of those outside his own faith. He was executed at Chandni Chowk on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, and his martyrdom is observed annually with prayers and commemorative gatherings.

Across Gurudwaras, the day is marked by recitations from the Bachittar Natak, the composition describing his life and teachings, as well as special religious events organised in his memory.

States That Have Declared a Holiday

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Punjab

Haryana

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

In these regions, all schools, colleges, government departments, courts, municipal offices and other public institutions will remain shut on November 24.

Two-Day Break For Students

Because Martyrdom Day falls on a Monday, students will effectively receive two consecutive days off - Sunday, November 23, followed by the public holiday on November 24. No academic activities or classes will take place during this period.

Banks To Remain Closed In Several States

Banks in multiple states will also remain closed on November 24, as per the RBI's official holiday list for 2025. Branch banking services, including cash deposits, cheque clearing, and all counter-related work - will be unavailable in:

Punjab

Haryana

Delhi

Chandigarh

Jammu & Kashmir

The RBI has advised customers to complete urgent transactions by November 22. Digital banking services and ATM withdrawals, however, will continue without interruption. Banks will reopen on November 25.