Check List Of School Holidays In November 2025

After a long break in October due to Diwali and other festivities, children are now looking forward to winter vacations that will fall around December- January. However, the coming November will also bring some important celebrations for students as most schools will remain close on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, Children's Day.

Here is a list of holidays for November:

Guru Nanak Jayanti- November 5

Children's Day- November 14

Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day- November 24

Second Saturday- November 8

Sunday- November 9

Sunday- November 16

Sunday- November 23

Sunday- November 30

Meanwhile schools have also been shut in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana due to heavy rainfall and cyclone Montha. As per reports, around 10,000 people have been moved to schools turned relief camps. In Andhra Pradesh, cyclone Montha impacted 1.8 million people across 249 areas (mandals), 1,434 villages, and 48 towns. Rural water supply suffered losses of about Rs 36 crore, and Irrigation damage is Rs 16.45 crore. Teams had to divert traffic on 297 flooded roads and clear 380 fallen trees. 3,175 pregnant women were safely moved to secure places, and 2,130 medical camps have been set up.

Similarly, many schools in Odisha and West Bengal are also closed due to cyclone Montha.