Schools Across Several States Closed Today, September 17. Here's Why

School Holiday On September 17: Schools across many states are closed today as people are celebrating Vishwakarma Puja, a festival dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma, revered as the divine architect and craftsman.

The day, which falls annually on Kanya Sankranti, is observed by worshipping tools, vehicles, machines, and workplaces, making it especially significant for artisans, engineers, industrial workers, and technical students.

Although Vishwakarma Puja is not a national holiday, several states in the East, North, and North-East mark the day with widespread closures of schools, colleges, factories, and even industrial units. In states like Bihar, printing presses traditionally remain shut as machines and tools are worshipped.

This year, Uttar Pradesh has declared September 17 a public holiday, ensuring schools, banks, and government offices remain closed statewide. In West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Tripura, the festival is celebrated on a large scale, with pandals, community pujas, and processions, leading to full-day school closures.

Other states, including Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Maharashtra, list Vishwakarma Puja as a optional holiday. In urban industrial hubs such as Hyderabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune, closures are more likely, particularly in private schools linked to communities that actively participate in the celebrations.

This month has already seen multiple school holidays due to Onam, Eid-e-Milad, and regional weather alerts, and Vishwakarma Puja adds another festive break to the calendar.

Parents and students are advised to check official notifications from schools or local administrations, as holiday status may vary in certain regions.