School Assembly News Headlines (Sept 27): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (September 27): Today's top headlines include, Suryakumar Yadav fined by ICC over 'Pahalgam' comments at Asia Cup 2025, India appeals verdict; Sonam Wangchuk arrested under NSA, shifted to Jodhpur; 'I Love Muhammad' row escalates in UP, 12 arrested; Israeli Army takes control of Gaza phones to stream Netanyahu's UN speech.

Top National Headlines: September 27

Suryakumar Yadav Fined By ICC Over 'Pahalgam' Remark, India Appeals

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has been fined 30% of his match fee for his 'Pahalgam tribute' comment made during the Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash against Pakistan on September 14, PTI reported.

Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Under NSA, Shifted To Jodhpur



Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been arrested under the stringent National Security Act and moved to Jodhpur, sources said. The NSA allows long preventive detention without bail, and he may soon be shifted out of Ladakh.

"Rubbish": Mandhira Kapur On Estate Row Claim

Mandhira Kapur Smith, daughter of Surinder Kapur and sister of late Sunjay Kapur, dismissed claims that the family estate was left to Priya Kapur, saying the Kapur bloodline is being mocked.

'I Love Muhammad' Row: 12 Arrested In Bareilly, Clashes In Mau

Police lathicharged protestors after alleged stone-pelting in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly following Friday prayers. The protests, tied to an 'I Love Muhammad' poster row, also sparked clashes in Mau.

Top World Headlines: September 27

Israeli Army Seizes Gaza Phones To Stream Netanyahu's UN Speech



At the UN, Israeli PM Netanyahu vowed to "finish the job" against Hamas, rejecting calls to end the war in Gaza. Reports said Israeli forces seized Gaza's telecom systems to broadcast his address.

Trump Slaps 100% Tariff On Pharma Imports From Oct 1, India Hit

US President Donald Trump announced 100% tariffs on branded and patented drug imports starting October 1, 2025. India's pharma industry, heavily reliant on US trade, may face significant disruption.

Pak PM Echoes Trump's Ceasefire Role Claim At White House

A readout of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir's meeting with Trump suggested the US played a major role in brokering the Operation Sindoor ceasefire with India.

NATO Chief: Modi Asked Putin To Explain Ukraine Strategy

NATO's Mark Rutte said Trump's tariffs on India's Russian oil imports are affecting Moscow. He also claimed PM Modi has pressed President Putin for clarity on his Ukraine strategy.

Pak PM, Army Chief Waited 30 Minutes For Trump Meeting: Report



PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir reportedly waited 30 minutes before meeting US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Thursday.

Top Sports Headlines: September 27

Abhishek Sharma First To Score 300+ Runs In T20 Asia Cup Edition



Abhishek Sharma continued his fine form with another half-century against Sri Lanka, becoming the first player to cross 300 runs in a single T20 Asia Cup edition.

Suryakumar Yadav Fined Over 'Pahalgam' Remark, India Appeals



Skipper Suryakumar Yadav was fined 30% of his match fee over his 'Pahalgam tribute' remark in the India-Pakistan group-stage match.

Haris Rauf Fined For Gesture, Sahibzada Farhan Reprimanded

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf was fined 30% of his match fee for provocative gestures during the Asia Cup clash against India, while teammate Sahibzada Farhan was reprimanded.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Falls Short In Final Youth ODI vs Australia



After hitting six sixes in the second Youth ODI, Vaibhav Suryavanshi managed only 20 off 16 balls in the final match against Australia in Brisbane.

Top Education Headlines: September 27

NCERT To Grant Equivalence To Class 10, 12 Certificates Nationwide



The Centre has notified that NCERT will now grant equivalence to Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) certificates issued by all School Education Boards for admissions and government jobs.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration Opens

The NTA has begun registration for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Applications close on October 24, with fee payment till October 25 and correction window till October 29.