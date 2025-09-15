Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (September 16): Top National, World, Sports, Business, Education News

School Assembly Headlines September 16: Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning tomorrow, September 16 with these School Assembly News Headlines.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
School Assembly News Headlines (September 16): Top National, World, Sports, Business, Education News
School Assembly News Headlines: Tesla Shares Surge 30 Per Cent In September So Far

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for September 16, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - September 16

  • PM Modi Launches National Makhana Board In Bihar; Government Approves Nearly Rs 475 Crore Plan
  • Delhi Assembly To Host Exhibition On PM Modi's Life To Mark His 75th Birthday
  • Minutes Before Cremation, 'Dead' Woman Found Alive In Odisha
  • BMW Driver Took Navjot Singh To Hospital 19 Km Away. Reason: Father Owns It
  • Big Supreme Court Order On Waqf Amendment Act, Key Provisions Stayed
  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Lakh

Top International News - September 16

  • Valentino Luchin, Renowned California Chef, Arrested For Robbing 3 Banks In 1 Day
  • Iceland Plume Discovery Reveals Ancient Volcanic Funnels Across North Atlantic
  • Scientists Propose Space Missions to Chase Down Interstellar Comets
  • First Russian Oil, Now American Corn: How US Is Using Tariffs Against India
  • Tesla's Stock Rises As Elon Musk Buys Over 2.5 Million Shares Worth $1 Billion

Top Sports News - September 16

  • Lionel Messi Sends Signed World Cup Jersey For PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday
  • 'Unhappy' PCB Suspends Top Official In Aftermath Of India 'Handshake' Controversy

Top Business News- September 16

  • Canara Robeco, Hero Motors Along With Four Other Companies Get SEBI Nod For IPOs
  • Sahara Group Money Laundering Case: ED Files Prosecution Complaint
  • Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licenses For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai; Minimum Fare Fixed
  • Tesla Shares Surge 30 Per Cent In September So Far
  • Alphabet Surpasses 3-Dollar Trillion In Market Value
  • Axis Mutual Fund Ex-Manager Deepak Agrawal Pays Rs 85.8 Lakh To Settle Front-Running Case With SEBI

Top Education News

  • Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam To Witness Over 24 Lakh Aspirants, Strict Dress Code To Curb Cheating
  • "Role Of Engineers Extends Beyond Implementation": NIIT University President On Engineer's Day
  • Four Indian B-Schools Make It To LinkedIn Global Top 20 MBA Rankings

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
School Assembly News Headlines, School Assembly News Headlines Today, School Assembly News Headlines September 16
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com