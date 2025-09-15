School Assembly News Headlines (September 16): Top National, World, Sports, Business, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for September 16, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.

Top National News - September 16

PM Modi Launches National Makhana Board In Bihar; Government Approves Nearly Rs 475 Crore Plan

Delhi Assembly To Host Exhibition On PM Modi's Life To Mark His 75th Birthday

Minutes Before Cremation, 'Dead' Woman Found Alive In Odisha

BMW Driver Took Navjot Singh To Hospital 19 Km Away. Reason: Father Owns It

Big Supreme Court Order On Waqf Amendment Act, Key Provisions Stayed

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Lakh

Top International News - September 16

Valentino Luchin, Renowned California Chef, Arrested For Robbing 3 Banks In 1 Day

Iceland Plume Discovery Reveals Ancient Volcanic Funnels Across North Atlantic

Scientists Propose Space Missions to Chase Down Interstellar Comets

First Russian Oil, Now American Corn: How US Is Using Tariffs Against India

Tesla's Stock Rises As Elon Musk Buys Over 2.5 Million Shares Worth $1 Billion

Top Sports News - September 16

Lionel Messi Sends Signed World Cup Jersey For PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday

'Unhappy' PCB Suspends Top Official In Aftermath Of India 'Handshake' Controversy

Top Business News- September 16

Canara Robeco, Hero Motors Along With Four Other Companies Get SEBI Nod For IPOs

Sahara Group Money Laundering Case: ED Files Prosecution Complaint

Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licenses For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai; Minimum Fare Fixed

Tesla Shares Surge 30 Per Cent In September So Far

Alphabet Surpasses 3-Dollar Trillion In Market Value

Axis Mutual Fund Ex-Manager Deepak Agrawal Pays Rs 85.8 Lakh To Settle Front-Running Case With SEBI

Top Education News