School Assembly News Headlines (September 16): Top National, World, Sports, Business, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines: Tesla Shares Surge 30 Per Cent In September So Far
School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are the key school assembly headlines for September 16, 2025, bringing students the latest updates and important news to begin their day informed and aware. From national decisions influencing governance and policy to international developments highlighting global challenges and power shifts, each headline offers valuable insights.
Top National News - September 16
- PM Modi Launches National Makhana Board In Bihar; Government Approves Nearly Rs 475 Crore Plan
- Delhi Assembly To Host Exhibition On PM Modi's Life To Mark His 75th Birthday
- Minutes Before Cremation, 'Dead' Woman Found Alive In Odisha
- BMW Driver Took Navjot Singh To Hospital 19 Km Away. Reason: Father Owns It
- Big Supreme Court Order On Waqf Amendment Act, Key Provisions Stayed
- Maruti Suzuki Victoris Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Lakh
Top International News - September 16
- Valentino Luchin, Renowned California Chef, Arrested For Robbing 3 Banks In 1 Day
- Iceland Plume Discovery Reveals Ancient Volcanic Funnels Across North Atlantic
- Scientists Propose Space Missions to Chase Down Interstellar Comets
- First Russian Oil, Now American Corn: How US Is Using Tariffs Against India
- Tesla's Stock Rises As Elon Musk Buys Over 2.5 Million Shares Worth $1 Billion
Top Sports News - September 16
- Lionel Messi Sends Signed World Cup Jersey For PM Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday
- 'Unhappy' PCB Suspends Top Official In Aftermath Of India 'Handshake' Controversy
Top Business News- September 16
- Canara Robeco, Hero Motors Along With Four Other Companies Get SEBI Nod For IPOs
- Sahara Group Money Laundering Case: ED Files Prosecution Complaint
- Ola, Uber, Rapido Get Provisional Licenses For Bike Taxi Services In Mumbai; Minimum Fare Fixed
- Tesla Shares Surge 30 Per Cent In September So Far
- Alphabet Surpasses 3-Dollar Trillion In Market Value
- Axis Mutual Fund Ex-Manager Deepak Agrawal Pays Rs 85.8 Lakh To Settle Front-Running Case With SEBI
Top Education News
- Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam To Witness Over 24 Lakh Aspirants, Strict Dress Code To Curb Cheating
- "Role Of Engineers Extends Beyond Implementation": NIIT University President On Engineer's Day
- Four Indian B-Schools Make It To LinkedIn Global Top 20 MBA Rankings